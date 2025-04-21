Sports on TV 4/21: Boston Marathon, Reds at Miami

Sports
By Associated Press
15 minutes ago
X

Here’s what you can watch on Monday, April 21:

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina

MARATHON

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — The Boston Marathon: From Boston

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FANDUEL SPORTS — Cincinnati at Miami

FS1 — San Diego at Detroit

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 2

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 2 (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 2

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 2 (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Montreal at Washington, Game 1

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Dallas, Game 2

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-WTA Finals

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

