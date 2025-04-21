Sports on TV 4/21: Boston Marathon, Reds at Miami

Here’s what you can watch on Monday, April 21:
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina
MARATHON
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — The Boston Marathon: From Boston
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FANDUEL SPORTS — Cincinnati at Miami
FS1 — San Diego at Detroit
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 2
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 2 (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 2
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 2 (DataCast)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Montreal at Washington, Game 1
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Dallas, Game 2
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Stuttgart-WTA Finals
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
