Sports on TV 4/30: NBA, NHL playoffs continue

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) goes up for a dunk during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) goes up for a dunk during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Sports
35 minutes ago
COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Kennesaw St at Georgia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at Virginia

8 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston OR Miami at L.A. Dodgers

6:35 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

6:40 p.m.

FANDUEL SPORTS — St. Louis at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at N.Y. Mets OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 5

10 p.m.

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 5

7:30 p.m.

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Montreal at Washington, Game 5

9:30 p.m.

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 5

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Vancouver at Inter Miami CF, Semifinal - Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — English Super League: Chelsea at Manchester United

