Sports on TV 4/30: NBA, NHL playoffs continue

COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Kennesaw St at Georgia
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Liberty at Virginia
8 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston OR Miami at L.A. Dodgers
6:35 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
6:40 p.m.
FANDUEL SPORTS — St. Louis at Cincinnati
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at N.Y. Mets OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 5
10 p.m.
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 5
7:30 p.m.
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Montreal at Washington, Game 5
9:30 p.m.
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Vancouver at Inter Miami CF, Semifinal - Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — English Super League: Chelsea at Manchester United