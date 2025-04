Sports on TV 4/4: South Carolina, Wayne grad Bree Hall play Texas in Final Four

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Geelong

AUTO RACING

10:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

1:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

BOWLING

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Jr. National Championships, Waukesha, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Florida St.

SECN — Missouri at Arkansas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Reese’s College All-Star Game: East vs. West, San Antonio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. South Carolina, Final Four, Tampa, Fla.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. South Carolina, Final Four, Tampa, Fla. (The Bird & Taurasi Show)

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. UCLA, Final Four, Tampa, Fla.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. UCLA, Final Four, Tampa, Fla. (The Bird & Taurasi Show)

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Championships - Team, Ann Arbor, Mich.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State

SECN — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

9 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Oregon

GOLF

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Savannah Golf Championship, Second Round, Landings Club - Deer Creek Golf Club, Savannah, Ga.

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, First Round, Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Fla.

2 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf Miami: First Round, Trump National Doral, Miami

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match-Play - Day 3, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chipotle Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fishers, Ind.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chipotle Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fishers, Ind.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Chipotle Nationals: Faith Family Academy (Texas) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), Semifinal, Fishers, Ind.

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Chipotle Nationals: IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Westtown (Pa.), Semifinal, Fishers, Ind.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Invicta FC 61 Main Card: Elisandra Ferreira vs. Ana Palacios (Atomweights), Shawnee, Okla.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Boston

6:45 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Kansas City OR Miami at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)

8:00 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Tampa Bay at Texas

FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK — Cincinnati at Milwaukee

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee (8:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Boston

10 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at Washington

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Wests at Brisbane

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: England vs. Belgium, Group C, Bristol, England (Taped)

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Canada vs. Argentina, Vancouver, Canada

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Bucharest-ATP, Marrakech-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Bucharest-ATP, Marrakech-ATP Quarterfinals

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Bucharest-ATP, Marrakech-ATP Semifinals

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham at Michigan

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — League One: LOVB Madison at LOVB Salt Lake