Sports on TV 4/7: Florida will play Houston for NCAA men’s title

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: Florida vs. Houston, Championship, San Antonio
MLB BASEBALL
9:30 p.m.
FANDUEL SPORTS — Cincinnati at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Sacramento at Philadelphia
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NHLN — St. Louis at Winnipeg
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City
