Sports on TV 4/7: Florida will play Houston for NCAA men’s title

Here’s a look at what you can watch on Monday, April 7, 2025
Florida forward Alex Condon and forward Thomas Haugh celebrate their win against Auburn in the national semifinals at the Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

15 minutes ago
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Florida vs. Houston, Championship, San Antonio

MLB BASEBALL

9:30 p.m.

FANDUEL SPORTS — Cincinnati at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Sacramento at Philadelphia

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at Winnipeg

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City

