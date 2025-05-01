Sports on TV 5/1: Reds take on Cardinals in series finale

ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Texas at Arkansas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma at Florida

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, First Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah

MLB BASEBALL

12:40 p.m.

FANDUEL — St. Louis at Cincinnati

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland OR Arizona at N.Y. Mets

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Philadelphia OR Boston at Toronto

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at San Francisco OR Detroit at L.A. Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 P.M.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 6

10:00 P.M.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at L.A. Clippers, Game 6

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

7 P.M.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Ottawa, Game 6 (If Necessary)

7:30 P.M.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 6 (If Necessary)

9:30 P.M.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Colorado, Game 6 (If Necessary)

10 P.M.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 6 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Brentford FC at Nottingham Forest