Sports on TV 5/1: Reds take on Cardinals in series finale

COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame
ESPN2 — Texas at Arkansas
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
SECN — Oklahoma at Florida
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, First Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah
MLB BASEBALL
12:40 p.m.
FANDUEL — St. Louis at Cincinnati
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland OR Arizona at N.Y. Mets
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Philadelphia OR Boston at Toronto
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at San Francisco OR Detroit at L.A. Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 P.M.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 6
10:00 P.M.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at L.A. Clippers, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
7 P.M.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Ottawa, Game 6 (If Necessary)
7:30 P.M.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 6 (If Necessary)
9:30 P.M.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Colorado, Game 6 (If Necessary)
10 P.M.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 6 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Brentford FC at Nottingham Forest