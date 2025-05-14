Sports on TV 5/14: NBA, NHL conference semifinals

New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11) fights for control of the ball with Boston Celtics' Jrue Holiday (4) during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11) fights for control of the ball with Boston Celtics' Jrue Holiday (4) during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
20 minutes ago
MLB BASEBALL

7:14 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Boston, Game 5

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Minnesota, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 5

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 5

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Kansas City at St. Louis City

