Sports on TV 5/14: NBA, NHL conference semifinals

MLB BASEBALL
7:14 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Boston, Game 5
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Minnesota, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 5
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Kansas City at St. Louis City
In Other News
1
Reds celebrating Pete Rose tonight: Remembering the legendary Hit King
2
Reds collapse again in extra innings, fall to 13-Win White Sox
3
Dragons: Jorge’s 12th inning HR lifts Dayton to victory at Quad Cities
4
Wright State golf: Flynn gets hot, gives Raiders a boost
5
Reds owner thanks MLB Commissioner for Rose decision