Sports on TV 5/4: NASCAR, F1, IndyCar all in action

AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
4 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 16, Denver
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
4 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ithaca, N.Y.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Special
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Boston College
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Final Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Baltimore OR Minnesota at Boston
4:10 p.m.
FANDUEL SPORTS — Washington at Cincinnati
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Cincinnati OR Detroit a L.A. Angels
7 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 1
8:30 p.m.
Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 7 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Chicago at NJ/NY
SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
NBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — D.C. at Michigan
4 p.m.
FOX — San Antonio at Birmingham