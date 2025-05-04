Sports on TV 5/4: NASCAR, F1, IndyCar all in action

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

4 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 16, Denver

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ithaca, N.Y.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Special

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Boston College

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Final Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Baltimore OR Minnesota at Boston

4:10 p.m.

FANDUEL SPORTS — Washington at Cincinnati

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Cincinnati OR Detroit a L.A. Angels

7 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 1

8:30 p.m.

Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 7 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Chicago at NJ/NY

SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

NBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — D.C. at Michigan

4 p.m.

FOX — San Antonio at Birmingham