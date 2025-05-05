Sports on TV 5/5: Reds travel to Atlanta, NBA, NHL

Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams, right, is tagged out as he is caught stealing by Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte, left, during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams, right, is tagged out as he is caught stealing by Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte, left, during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Sports
16 minutes ago
X

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The 2025 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship: First Round, Whistling Straits, Haven, Wis.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FANDUEL SPORTS — Cincinnati at Atlanta

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR N.Y. Mets at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: New York at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: Denver at Oklahoma City

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Crystal Palace

In Other News
1
Wright State baseball: Raiders clinch another regular season crown
2
McCoy: MLB strikeout leader Gore dominant as Reds fall to Nationals 4-1
3
Dayton clinches second straight A-10 softball title on final day of...
4
Former Flyer invited to NBA G League Elite Combine
5
Track and Field: ‘Bulldog’ mentality pushes Northwestern pole vaulter...