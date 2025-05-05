Sports on TV 5/5: Reds travel to Atlanta, NBA, NHL

COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — The 2025 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship: First Round, Whistling Straits, Haven, Wis.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FANDUEL SPORTS — Cincinnati at Atlanta
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR N.Y. Mets at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Conference Semifinal: New York at Boston
10 p.m.
TNT — Conference Semifinal: Denver at Oklahoma City
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Crystal Palace
In Other News
1
Wright State baseball: Raiders clinch another regular season crown
2
McCoy: MLB strikeout leader Gore dominant as Reds fall to Nationals 4-1
3
Dayton clinches second straight A-10 softball title on final day of...
4
Former Flyer invited to NBA G League Elite Combine
5
Track and Field: ‘Bulldog’ mentality pushes Northwestern pole vaulter...