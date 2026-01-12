Sports on TV for Jan. 12, 2026: Houston takes on Pittsburgh in wild card game

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Jan. 12

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Navy at American U.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Missouri

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, Second Round, The Ocean Club, Nassau, Bahamas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Boston at Indiana

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Houston at Pittsburgh

ESPN — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Houston at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Houston at Pittsburgh (NFL Wild Card with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at N.Y. Rangers

