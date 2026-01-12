Sports on TV for Jan. 12, 2026: Houston takes on Pittsburgh in wild card game

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Jan. 12
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Navy at American U.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Missouri
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, Second Round, The Ocean Club, Nassau, Bahamas
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Boston at Indiana
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Houston at Pittsburgh
ESPN — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Houston at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Houston at Pittsburgh (NFL Wild Card with Peyton and Eli)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Seattle at N.Y. Rangers
