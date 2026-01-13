Sports on TV for Jan. 13, 2026: No. 3 Iowa State travels to No. 22 Kansas

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Jan. 13
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Providence
PEACOCK — Marquette vs. St. John’s, New York
7 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Clemson
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
CBSSN — George Mason at Loyola of Chicago
ESPN2 — Virginia at Louisville
ESPNU — Miami at Notre Dame
SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee
8 p.m.
PEACOCK — Indiana at Michigan St.
TRUTV — UConn at Seton Hall
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — West Virginia at Houston
9 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Syracuse
BTN — Oregon at Nebraska
CBSSN — Baylor at Oklahoma St.
ESPN — Iowa St. at Kansas
ESPN2 — Florida at Oklahoma
PEACOCK — Georgetown at Creighton
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Maryland at Southern Cal
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at UNLV
ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at San Francisco
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, Third Round, The Ocean Club, Nassau, Bahamas
7 p.m.
ESPN — TGL: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBC — Regional Coverage: San Antonio at Oklahoma City
PEACOCK — San Antonio at Oklahoma City
11 p.m.
NBC — Regional Coverage: Portland at Golden State
PEACOCK — Portland at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Detroit at Boston
10 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Anaheim
TRUTV — Dallas at Anaheim