Sports on TV for Jan. 18, 2026: Texans at Patriots, Rams at Bears

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Jan. 18
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
ESPNU — FAU at Temple
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
CBSSN — VCU at Richmond
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
1:30 p.m.
USA — Duquesne at Rhode Island
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisville at NC State
FOX — Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.
2 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Syracuse
CW — North Carolina at Florida St.
SECN — Tennessee at Alabama
4 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Wisconsin
NBC — Maryland at UCLA
SECN — Texas A&M at Texas
6 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Duke
BTN — Minnesota at Washington
8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Iowa
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at North Carolina
6 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Arkansas
GOLF
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Latin America Championship: Final Round, Lima Golf Club, Lima, Peru
2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, First Round, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, North Abaco, Bahamas
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
NBA BASKETBALL
Noon
PRIME VIDEO — Orlando at Memphis
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — Long Island at Iowa
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC/ESPN — Divisional Round Playoff: Texans at Patriots
6:30 p.m.
NBC/PEACOCK — Divisional Round Playoff: Rams at Bears
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Dallas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa
TENNIS
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia