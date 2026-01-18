Sports on TV for Jan. 18, 2026: Texans at Patriots, Rams at Bears

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks off the field after a win over the Carolina Panthers in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

56 minutes ago
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Jan. 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

ESPNU — FAU at Temple

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

CBSSN — VCU at Richmond

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

1:30 p.m.

USA — Duquesne at Rhode Island

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at NC State

FOX — Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Syracuse

CW — North Carolina at Florida St.

SECN — Tennessee at Alabama

4 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Wisconsin

NBC — Maryland at UCLA

SECN — Texas A&M at Texas

6 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Duke

BTN — Minnesota at Washington

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Iowa

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at North Carolina

6 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Arkansas

GOLF

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Championship: Final Round, Lima Golf Club, Lima, Peru

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, First Round, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, North Abaco, Bahamas

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

NBA BASKETBALL

Noon

PRIME VIDEO — Orlando at Memphis

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Long Island at Iowa

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC/ESPN — Divisional Round Playoff: Texans at Patriots

6:30 p.m.

NBC/PEACOCK — Divisional Round Playoff: Rams at Bears

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

