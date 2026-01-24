Sports on TV for Jan. 24, 2026: Xavier hosts St. John’s on TNT

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Jan. 24
COLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech
CBS — Maryland at Michigan St.
ESPN — Mississippi at Kentucky
ESPN2 — NC State at Pittsburgh
FS1 — Nebraska at Minnesota
12:30 p.m.
FOX — Villanova at UConn
TNT — Georgetown at Providence
1 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Texas
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
2 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Syracuse
CBS — West Virginia at Arizona
ESPN — North Carolina at Virginia
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Missouri
ESPNU — Yale at Penn
2:30 p.m.
TNT — St. John’s at Xavier
3 p.m.
FOX — Illinois at Purdue
USA — Richmond at George Washington
3:30 p.m.
CW — Virginia Tech at Louisville
SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at SMU
CBS — San Diego St. at UNLV
CBSSN — Murray St. at N. Iowa
ESPN2 — Memphis at Wichita St.
ESPNU — Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman
PEACOCK — Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.
5 p.m.
TRTUV — Seton Hall at DePaul
USA — VCU at Davidson
5:30 p.m.
FOX — Utah at BYU
5:45 p.m.
CW — Wake Forest at Duke
6 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame
CBSSN — Dayton at Saint Joseph’s
ESPN2 — TCU at Baylor
ESPNU — Morgan St. at Howard
FS1 — Northwestern at UCLA
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi St.
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Texas Tech
8 p.m.
ACCN — California at Stanford
CBSSN — San Francisco at Gonzaga
ESPNU — Chattanooga at Samford
FOX — Kansas at Kansas St.
FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Alabama
SECN — LSU at Arkansas
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Cincinnati at Arizona St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
2 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Nebraska
FS1 — Villanova at St. John’s
4 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at Iowa St.
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Third Round, Hualalai Golf Club, Kaupulehu, Hawaii
2 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — New York at Philadelphia
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Golden State at Minnesota
8 p.m.
ABC — L.A. Lakers at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Montreal at Boston
TENNIS
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
X GAMES
12:30 p.m.
ABC — X Games Aspen 2026: From Aspen, Colo.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — X Games Aspen 2026: From Aspen, Colo.