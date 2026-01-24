Sports on TV for Jan. 24, 2026: Xavier hosts St. John’s on TNT

Xavier forward Tre Carroll (12) drives to the basket as UConn guard Braylon Mullins (24), Xavier forward Filip Borovicanin (4), and UConn forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) took on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Jan. 24

COLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech

CBS — Maryland at Michigan St.

ESPN — Mississippi at Kentucky

ESPN2 — NC State at Pittsburgh

FS1 — Nebraska at Minnesota

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Villanova at UConn

TNT — Georgetown at Providence

1 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Texas

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

2 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Syracuse

CBS — West Virginia at Arizona

ESPN — North Carolina at Virginia

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Missouri

ESPNU — Yale at Penn

2:30 p.m.

TNT — St. John’s at Xavier

3 p.m.

FOX — Illinois at Purdue

USA — Richmond at George Washington

3:30 p.m.

CW — Virginia Tech at Louisville

SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at SMU

CBS — San Diego St. at UNLV

CBSSN — Murray St. at N. Iowa

ESPN2 — Memphis at Wichita St.

ESPNU — Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman

PEACOCK — Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.

5 p.m.

TRTUV — Seton Hall at DePaul

USA — VCU at Davidson

5:30 p.m.

FOX — Utah at BYU

5:45 p.m.

CW — Wake Forest at Duke

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

CBSSN — Dayton at Saint Joseph’s

ESPN2 — TCU at Baylor

ESPNU — Morgan St. at Howard

FS1 — Northwestern at UCLA

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi St.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Texas Tech

8 p.m.

ACCN — California at Stanford

CBSSN — San Francisco at Gonzaga

ESPNU — Chattanooga at Samford

FOX — Kansas at Kansas St.

FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Alabama

SECN — LSU at Arkansas

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Cincinnati at Arizona St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

2 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Nebraska

FS1 — Villanova at St. John’s

4 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at Iowa St.

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Third Round, Hualalai Golf Club, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — New York at Philadelphia

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at Minnesota

8 p.m.

ABC — L.A. Lakers at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Montreal at Boston

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

X GAMES

12:30 p.m.

ABC — X Games Aspen 2026: From Aspen, Colo.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — X Games Aspen 2026: From Aspen, Colo.

