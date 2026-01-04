Sports on TV for Jan. 4, 2026: Pittsburgh-Baltimore clash for AFC North title

16 minutes ago
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Jan. 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

PEACOCK — Creighton at Seton Hall

USA — Richmond at Fordham

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida Atlantic at Tulane

ESPNU — UAB at South Florida

2 p.m.

NBC — Marquette at UConn

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bradley at Murray St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Indiana

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke

BTN — Illinois at Michigan St.

CBSSN — George Mason at VCU

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

1 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at North Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Florida St.

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

CW — California at NC State

SECN — South Carolina at Florida

3 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Iowa St.

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Texas

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

PEACOCK — Villanova at Marquette

SECN — Tennessee at Auburn

5 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Vanderbilt

6 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College

BTN — Indiana at Maryland

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Division III Championship: North Central (Ill.) vs. Wis.-River Falls, Canton, Ohio

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (BOY’S)

4:30 p.m.

NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Saint Paul, Minn.

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Saint Paul, Minn.

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Cleveland at Cincinnati

FOX — Dallas at N.Y. Giants

4:25 p.m.

CBS — L.A. Chargers at Denver

FOX — Detroit at Chicago

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Baltimore at Pittsburgh

PEACOCK — Baltimore at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Coventry City at Birmingham City

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Wrexham at Derby County

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Fulham

12:15 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Hilal at Damac FC

SPEED SKATING

2 p.m.

USA — ISU: 2026 U.S. Winter Olympic Trials, Milwaukee

4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: 2026 U.S. Winter Olympic Trials, Milwaukee

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup - Day 3 Group Stage; Brisbane - ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup - Day 4 Group Stage; Brisbane - ATP/WTA, Auckland - WTA & Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — United Cup; ATP/WTA Brisbane; WTA Auckland; ATP Hong Kong

