Sports on TV for Jan. 4, 2026: Pittsburgh-Baltimore clash for AFC North title

Sunday, Jan. 4
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
PEACOCK — Creighton at Seton Hall
USA — Richmond at Fordham
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida Atlantic at Tulane
ESPNU — UAB at South Florida
2 p.m.
NBC — Marquette at UConn
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bradley at Murray St.
8 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Indiana
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke
BTN — Illinois at Michigan St.
CBSSN — George Mason at VCU
SECN — Missouri at Kentucky
1 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at North Carolina
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Florida St.
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.
CW — California at NC State
SECN — South Carolina at Florida
3 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at Iowa St.
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Texas
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville
BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin
PEACOCK — Villanova at Marquette
SECN — Tennessee at Auburn
5 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Vanderbilt
6 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College
BTN — Indiana at Maryland
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Division III Championship: North Central (Ill.) vs. Wis.-River Falls, Canton, Ohio
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (BOY’S)
4:30 p.m.
NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Saint Paul, Minn.
8:30 p.m.
NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Saint Paul, Minn.
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Cleveland at Cincinnati
FOX — Dallas at N.Y. Giants
4:25 p.m.
CBS — L.A. Chargers at Denver
FOX — Detroit at Chicago
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Baltimore at Pittsburgh
PEACOCK — Baltimore at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Coventry City at Birmingham City
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Wrexham at Derby County
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Fulham
12:15 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Hilal at Damac FC
SPEED SKATING
2 p.m.
USA — ISU: 2026 U.S. Winter Olympic Trials, Milwaukee
4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: 2026 U.S. Winter Olympic Trials, Milwaukee
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup - Day 3 Group Stage; Brisbane - ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup - Day 4 Group Stage; Brisbane - ATP/WTA, Auckland - WTA & Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — United Cup; ATP/WTA Brisbane; WTA Auckland; ATP Hong Kong