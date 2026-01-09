Sports on TV for Jan. 9, 2026: Indiana faces Oregon with CFP title game on the line

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Jan. 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Liberty at Louisiana Tech

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Illinois

9 p.m.

CBSSN — MTSU at UTEP

10:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Oregon

11 p.m.

CBSSN — San Francisco at Loyola Marymount

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Santa Clara at Gonzaga

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

TRUTV — Creighton at Marquette

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Indiana, CFP Semifinal, Glendale, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Chicago

