Sports on TV for Jan. 9, 2026: Indiana faces Oregon with CFP title game on the line

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Jan. 9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Liberty at Louisiana Tech
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Illinois
9 p.m.
CBSSN — MTSU at UTEP
10:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Oregon
11 p.m.
CBSSN — San Francisco at Loyola Marymount
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Santa Clara at Gonzaga
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
TRUTV — Creighton at Marquette
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Indiana, CFP Semifinal, Glendale, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Chicago
