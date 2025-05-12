Breaking: Multiple Greene County roads affected by ‘superload’ being moved today

Sports on TV: NBA conference semifinals continue

Spike Lee reacts during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics, Saturday, May 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Sports
By Associated Press
34 minutes ago
X

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Detroit OR St. Louis at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at New York, Game 4

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at Golden State, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Washington at Carolina, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Washington at Carolina, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 4

Associated Press