Sports on TV: NBA conference semifinals continue

MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Detroit OR St. Louis at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at New York, Game 4
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at Golden State, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Washington at Carolina, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Washington at Carolina, Game 4
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 4
In Other News
1
College softball: Miami matched up in Knoxville Region against former...
2
Former Flyer delivers one of his best postseason performances
3
Bengals: Rimington Trophy winner Seth McLaughlin eyes NFL comeback...
4
Two former Reds pitchers pick up losses in rehab assignments with...
5
McCoy: Petty struggles again as Reds lose to Astros 6-0 on Mother’s Day
About the Author