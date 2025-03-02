Springboro girls basketball back in state final 4 after knocking off Mason

“We got the best post in Ohio,” Martin said of fellow senior Trent, who is going to Virginia Tech next season. “Just being able to get Aniya the ball down there is really good.

“She played a great game. She was not afraid of contact today. She missed some of her free throws, but she got to the line, and she was very aggressive today, which we need out of her and even out of the pick and roll stuff. Just me and her two-(player) game. It’s really good.”

Springboro jumped in front 3-0 on a 3-pointer by Martin 10 seconds into the game, and the Panthers led 12-10 at the end of the first thanks to a pair of free throws by Tessa Blain.

They scored the first six points of the second quarter to open up a 10-point led, but the Comets cut into the deficit with a 3 by Taylor Stanfield and a pair of layups by Anna Habra.

The Comets (22-2) got as close as four, but Martin, the Washington signee, scored from close range to close out the first half with the Panthers leading 25-19.

Mason star Madison Parrish scored to start the second half and make it a four-point game again, but Martin answered with an old-fashioned three-point play to push the difference back to seven.

Parrish, the West Virginia signee who finished with 20 points, made back-to-back 3s later in the quarter to draw the Comets within two points, but Martin and Trent scored in the lane on back-to-back possessions to make it 33-27.

“I think this game especially, they don’t have all the height,” Trent said. “They definitely have a lot of talent, but we thought that we could use our height to our advantage, mostly today so we were getting it in the post.”

The Panthers led 37-30 going into the fourth quarter, and Brooke Clear’s free throw gave them a double-digit lead for the first time at 42-32 with a little over six minutes left.

From there, the Comets never got closer than eight.

The Panthers advanced to the final game last year before losing to Olmsted Falls, and they have been on a mission since the start of this campaign to get back.

“I’m so happy for our kids,” Springboro coach Mike Holweger said. “Mason’s a great program. Great coach, great team. And I just think defensively, we’re really locked in. And I thought that once again the kids followed this scouting report that they helped create. They have a huge say in all this.

“I just told them they have the ‘it factor.’ I’ve never been a part of a team that has so many kids with the ‘it factor’. And we just dug down deep and played with grit and energy and toughness and came out on top.”

Where they will play a state semifinal was not yet known Saturday night, but it will be next weekend at a neutral site.

The Division I state championship game is scheduled to be played at 8:30 p.m. March 15 at UD Arena.