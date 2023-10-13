Springboro girls headed to state golf tourney for 2nd striaght year

SPRINGBORO — Last year the Springboro girls golfers surprised themselves by qualifying for the Division I state tournament. This year making it back was the goal and the only thing that mattered.

The Panthers almost won, too. Sycamore held them off by a stroke for the team trophy, but the Panthers are headed back to the Ohio State Gray Course next Friday and Saturday with four of the same golfers who played there last year.

“It’s a little bit surreal to go back for a second year in a row, especially with the boys making it yesterday,” Panthers coach Hannah McCrabb said. “I know it’s going to be special for the girls. They grinded it out, and they finished well, so I’m very proud.”

Drama follows the Panthers at districts on their home course at Heatherwoode Golf Club. Last year they made it by one stroke. No. 2 player Danielle Stinson knew she was coming in with the team’s fourth-best score that day and that how she finished might make the difference.

“Last year for me it was really emotional because it came down to my score,” she said. “This year going into it I was like just got to be confident, finish strong. And that’s what we did today. So it’s really exciting.”

Stinson’s 4-over-par 75 was the Panthers’ best score and tied for sixth overall. She and her teammates chased Sycamore all day and almost caught them before falling by one stroke 312-313. Ursuline claimed the third team spot with a 326, which was one shot better than Mount Notre Dame.

How the Panthers finished after some early struggles was a good sign for them, particularly junior Taylor Dunkle, who plays No. 1 for the Panthers and won this tournament last year.

Dunkle hit the ball in the water twice on the par-5 11th hole for a 9. But she bounced back with a birdie on the next hole, four straight pars, a birdie on 17 and par on 18 to finish with a 76.

“I just kept telling myself pars, we need pars, try to make the birdie putts and that’s how it worked,” Dunkle said.

Stinson birdied 15 and parred the final three holes, and sophomore Kinsley Brown parred her final three holes. Brown finished with a 78 and freshman Elise Dunkle with an 84.

“That was big especially that stretch of the golf course,” McCrabb said. “Those last three holes are the teeth of this course. So to be able to grind through that I was very impressed.”

Taylor Dunkle’s focus in this district tournament was different than last year.

“I was mainly focused on how we were going to do as a team,” she said. “Last year I was focused on how I was going to do as an individual because I assumed we weren’t going as a team. I knew we were going as a team this year, so my entire purpose for today was to contribute to the team.”

McCrabb said the team has matured and added Elise Dunkle to the lineup. They expect to do better at state than last year’s 10th-place finish.

“We’re like a family,” Taylor Dunkle said. “We have the same team as we had last year minus one girl, and the girl that replaced that girl is my sister, so we already knew each other. We’ve known each other as friends since junior high golf, and we work really well together. We bring each other up, and we can help each other play better.”