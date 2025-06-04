Springboro one win away from state baseball berth after beating Beavercreek

OXFORD — Springboro rode a five-run second inning to a 5-4 victory against Beavercreek in a Division I regional semifinal Wednesday at Miami University’s McKie Field.

Jacob Cane’s three-run triple was the big hit in the decisive inning.

Beavercreek scored runs in the third, fourth and fifth inning but was shut down by Springboro reliever Jacob Rhinehart in the final two innings.

Springboro (22-8) will play defending state champion Mason (22-7) at 5 p.m. Thursday in Oxford. Mason beat Oak Hills 7-1 in the first semifinal Wednesday.

The regional champion will play in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. on June 14 at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton.

Springboro will seek its second state final four appearance. It last reached state in 2019.

Beavercreek, which split two Greater Western Ohio Conference games in the regular season with Springboro, finished 23-6.

