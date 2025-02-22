Springboro repeats as district champs with stifling defensive effort

Breaking: Pope Francis is in critical condition after a long respiratory crisis, requiring oxygen at high flow

49 minutes ago
FAIRBORN – Springboro outscored Seton 19-4 in the second half to claim a second consecutive district title in Division I.

The Panthers (20-4) and Saints (16-8) were tied at 22 at halftime before Springboro put the clamps on defensively.

Senior Springboro guard Bryn Martin led all scorers with 17 points.

The Panthers will be back in Fairborn on Wednesday night to face No. 1 seed Upper Arlington or No. 3 Grove City.

