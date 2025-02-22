Springboro repeats as district champs with stifling defensive effort

FAIRBORN – Springboro outscored Seton 19-4 in the second half to claim a second consecutive district title in Division I.
The Panthers (20-4) and Saints (16-8) were tied at 22 at halftime before Springboro put the clamps on defensively.
Senior Springboro guard Bryn Martin led all scorers with 17 points.
The Panthers will be back in Fairborn on Wednesday night to face No. 1 seed Upper Arlington or No. 3 Grove City.
In Other News
1
Pluhowsky part of Team USA title at 2025 International Bowling...
2
Suder’s 22 leads Miami over Kent State in OT
3
Grant calls out officiating for ‘three pivotal calls’ late in loss to...
4
Wright State basketball: Close game gets away from Raiders again
5
ANALYSIS: Three takeaways from Dayton’s loss at Loyola
About the Author