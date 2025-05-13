Springboro senior reopens recruitment after signing with Washington

Martin was the Division I player of the year in Ohio as a senior, averaging 23 points, 5.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals. She averaged 20.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.1 steals as a junior. She was a finalist for Ohio Ms. Basketball both years.

Martin ranks 69th in the class of 2025, according to the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings. She was one of three top-100 recruits in Washington’s 2025 class. Washington also added one of the top-25 transfers of the spring in Southern California guard Avery Howell.

Martin committed to Washington in September after announcing a top 10 that also included Clemson, Dayton, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), Ohio State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia last June.

When Martin signed with Washington in November, Huskies coach Tina Langley called her an “elite competitor” and one of the “most gifted scorers in the nation.”

“Her length and quick release make her a threat from anywhere on the court, and she can score at all three levels,” Langley said in a press release. “From the moment she stepped on campus, there was an instant connection. Bryn loved Washington quickly, and we loved her just as quickly. She is a young woman who embraces everything with heart — whether it’s her family or the game of basketball. She is constantly in the gym, disciplined about her craft, and has an incredible courage instilled in her by her family. We’re so excited Bryn is coming to Seattle, and we’re deeply grateful to her family for allowing her to come across the country to make Washington her second home.”