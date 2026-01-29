Springfield grad commits to Ohio State after four seasons at Dartmouth

Washington appeared in eight games as a junior in 2024 and in 10 games as a sophomore in 2023.

Washington committed to Dartmouth in January 2022. He was a senior at Springfield in the 2021 season when the Wildcats made the first of three straight trips to the Division I state championship game. He made the All-Greater Western Ohio Conference first team as a senior and the second team as a junior.

Washington is one of 17 players Ohio State has added from the transfer portal this winter.

One Springfield grad left the Buckeyes. Cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. transferred to Oregon after two seasons at Ohio State.