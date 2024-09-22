Springfield grad needs surgery after injury in Oklahoma’s loss at Tennessee

After the injury in the second quarter, Dolby’s ankle was placed in an air cast on the field. Many of his teammates gathered around him before he was carted off the field.

Oklahoma (3-1) lost 25-15 in Norman, Okla. Tennessee climbed one spot to No. 5 in the Associated Press top-25 poll on Sunday, while Oklahoma dropped six spots to No. 21.

This is Dolby’s second season at Oklahoma. He started his career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. He earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention last season. In three appearances this season, he had seven tackles. He missed the previous game against Tulane with a concussion.

Dolby ranked fifth in tackles for Springfield as a senior in 2020.