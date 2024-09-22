Springfield grad needs surgery after injury in Oklahoma’s loss at Tennessee

Kendel Dolby is in his second season with the Sooners

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

Kendel Dolby, a 2021 Springfield High School graduate, suffered a dislocated right ankle while playing for Oklahoma on Saturday against Tennessee.

Dolby, a senior defensive back, will need surgery, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said after the game.

After the injury in the second quarter, Dolby’s ankle was placed in an air cast on the field. Many of his teammates gathered around him before he was carted off the field.

Oklahoma (3-1) lost 25-15 in Norman, Okla. Tennessee climbed one spot to No. 5 in the Associated Press top-25 poll on Sunday, while Oklahoma dropped six spots to No. 21.

This is Dolby’s second season at Oklahoma. He started his career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. He earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention last season. In three appearances this season, he had seven tackles. He missed the previous game against Tulane with a concussion.

Dolby ranked fifth in tackles for Springfield as a senior in 2020.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
ANALYSIS: 5 things to know about Ohio State’s win over Marshall
2
Higgins says he’s ‘100 percent,’ eyes season debut on Monday Night...
3
WNBA growth shows potential of women’s sports
4
McCoy: Elly makes MLB history as Reds pummel Pirates
5
Dayton routs Ave Maria to improve to 2-1

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.