Springfield grad Scott Jr. to leave Ohio State, enter transfer portal

Scott Jr. was a four-star prospect and the No. 1-ranked player in Ohio as part of the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports recruiting rankings. He was ranked as the 51st best recruit in the nation.

As a member of the Wildcats, he helped the school reach three consecutive state championship game appearances from 2021-23. He was a two-time first-team All-Ohio defensive performer with seven career interceptions.

Scott Jr., who will have two years of eligibility remaining, appeared in seven games during Ohio State’s 2024 national championship season. He made two tackles and had one pass breakup.

BREAKING: Ohio State CB Aaron Scott Jr. is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’1 195 CB was ranked as a Top 35 Recruit (No. 5 CB) in the 2024 On3 Industry Rankings



He’ll have 2 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/a552h8452s — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 3, 2026

The announcement is one of several involving Miami Valley players deciding to leave Ohio State following the team’s 24-14 loss in the Cotton Bowl to the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31. Alter High School graduate C.J. Hicks, who played at linebacker and then on the defensive line in four seasons at Ohio State, revealed that he would enter the portal, as did kicker Jackson Courville from Centerville.

As of Saturday, 15 players from Ohio State’s 2025 roster had entered the portal, which officially opened Friday.