Springfield High School football fans must buy tickets online

Fans planning to attend Springfield High School’s first home football game of the season can only purchase tickets online. The Wildcats play Trotwood-Madison at 7 p.m. Friday.
Tickets can not be purchased at the gate. The same goes for all other Springfield athletic events.
That was a reminder Athletic Director Mike Dellapina wanted to send to fans on Thursday. Tickets can be purchased at https://events.ticketspicket.com/home.
Springfield’s season opener at Saint Ignatius was cancelled because of lightning, and the Wildcats instead traveled to Indianapolis for their first game last weekend. They beat a team from St. Louis, De Smet Jesuit, 29-22
