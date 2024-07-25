Springfield hires new girls basketball, boys soccer coaches

Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

Springfield High School announced the hiring of Brooks Russell as head varsity girls basketball coach and Gary Kopp as head varsity boys soccer coach on Thursday.

Russell served as a varsity assistant coach last season. He’s a Clark County native and Southeastern High School graduate who teaches social studies at the high school.

Russell replaces Terry Toliver, who won the Clark County Coach of the Year award after leading the Wildcats to a 13-11 record. It was the first winning season for the program since North and South high schools merged into Springfield in 2008.

Toliver accepted the head coaching job at Fairborn in June. He spent one season at Springfield.

Kopp previously coached the varsity and tennis and junior varsity boys soccer teams. He is a social studies teacher at Schaefer Middle School. He has taught there for eight years.

In Other News
1
New Michigan coach addresses hiring 2 staffers from Ohio State
2
Veterans talk about decisions to return to Ohio State
3
Ohio State football legend Archie Griffin to receive another unique...
4
‘Looks like the Joe y’all seen in the Super Bowl run’
5
Simon healthy and ready to contribute for Flyers after redshirt season

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top