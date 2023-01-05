Springfield native Beals leaves Akron for job at Marshall

Beals was hired by Ohio State in June 2010 and was 346-288-1 in 12 seasons. The team finished 21-30 last season. He started his head coaching career at Ball State, where he was 243-202.

Beals won Big Ten tournament championships in 2016 and 2019 with Ohio State and won a MAC tournament championship with Ball State in 2006.

At Marshall, Beals replaces Jeff Waggoner, who was fired in October. Waggoner, who held the job since August 2006, was 339-478-3.

Marshall finished 20-34-1 last season. Its last winning season came in 2016. It has not played in the NCAA tournament since 1978.

Marshall will soon build a new baseball stadium thanks to a $13.8 million gift from the State of West Virginia’s Department of Economic Development in September. The goal is to open a new stadium in 2024.