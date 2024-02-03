St. Bonaventure overcomes slow start to take halftime lead against Dayton

Mika Adams-Wood made a jump shot at the buzzer to give St. Bonaventure a 30-28 halftime lead against the No. 21 Dayton Flyers on Friday at UD Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key player: Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II led all scorers with nine points. He made 4 of 6 field goals.
Key stat: Dayton made 1 of 12 3-pointers (8.3%). St. Bonaventure made 2 of 10 (20%).
Turning point: Dayton opened the game with a 7-0 run in the first five minutes. It stretched its lead to 11-4 and then 17-9 at the 8:20 mark. St. Bonaventure outscored Dayton 21-11 from that point.
Foul trouble: St. Bonaventure center Chad Venning picked up his second foul with 4:42 left in the half and did not return in the half. He had six points on 3-of-4 shooting.
Game time. A-10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade and Dan Gavitt, of the NCAA, are here tonight. pic.twitter.com/Hb7uZCt23o— David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) February 3, 2024
About the Author