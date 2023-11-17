St. John’s builds slim halftime lead vs. Dayton

CHARLESTON, S.C. — St. John’s outscored the Dayton Flyers 6-2 in the final minute of the first half to build a 40-38 halftime lead Friday in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic at TD Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key player: St. John’s center Joel Soriano led all scorers with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

Key stat: St. John’s made 12 of 13 free throws, while Dayton made 4 of 4.

Bench contributions: Zimi Nwokeji, who did not play in the first two games before making his season debut Thursday in a 70-67 victory against LSU, scored five points in the first half. Petras Padegimas also had five points off the bench.

Close game: Dayton opened the game with a 6-0 run. Neither team led by more than four points the rest of the way. There were five lead changes and nine ties.

Foul trouble: Dayton’s Nate Santos picked up two early fouls and played fewer than six minutes in the half. He had five points.