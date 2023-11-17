St. John’s builds slim halftime lead vs. Dayton

BreakingNews
CHARLESTON, S.C. — St. John’s outscored the Dayton Flyers 6-2 in the final minute of the first half to build a 40-38 halftime lead Friday in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic at TD Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key player: St. John’s center Joel Soriano led all scorers with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

Key stat: St. John’s made 12 of 13 free throws, while Dayton made 4 of 4.

Bench contributions: Zimi Nwokeji, who did not play in the first two games before making his season debut Thursday in a 70-67 victory against LSU, scored five points in the first half. Petras Padegimas also had five points off the bench.

Close game: Dayton opened the game with a 6-0 run. Neither team led by more than four points the rest of the way. There were five lead changes and nine ties.

Foul trouble: Dayton’s Nate Santos picked up two early fouls and played fewer than six minutes in the half. He had five points.

BREAKING: Joe Burrow out for the season with wrist injury
About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

