State tennis a milestone for Butler’s Natalie Schoenherr

A four-sport varsity athlete, second in her class academically and a state qualifier in tennis — rest is not in Natalie Schoenherr’s vocabulary.

But in a season of firsts, Schoenherr much prefers celebration to relaxation. The Aviators’ senior is the first Butler girls tennis player to qualify to the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Tennis Championship. As play gets underway Thursday at the College of Wooster, she will face top-seeded Tess Bucher, North Canton Hoover, who placed second last year in the Division I singles event.

“To be honest, it’s still kind of sinking in,” Schoenherr said. “I am just trying to have fun with it.”

Schoenherr is still recovering a bit after a challenging district tournament run as her first two matches lasted a combined 6 ½ hours, both marathon three-set matches. The Aviators first-singles player — making her fourth district appearance — was determined to qualify to state.

“That was the biggest goal I had for this season,” Schoenherr said. “It’s why I worked so hard this summer.”

Summer was basically dedicated to tennis as Schoenherr sometimes practiced two and three times a day. But she is no stranger to hard work as the senior also runs cross country, plays basketball, and runs track for the Aviators. She will graduate with 14 varsity letters —topping her sisters Olivia ‘17 and Abbie ‘19, who each tallied 12 at Butler.

“She is never home,” Natalie’s mom Kathy said.

Determination and dedication are family traits as Kathy played basketball at the University of Toledo.

“Her mom is a little competitive,” Kathy said with a smile.

That competitive spirit has translated into success on the courts as Natalie has tallied a career 101 wins at first singles, a position she has held since her freshman year.

“When I hit 100, at districts, I actually didn’t know,” Schoenherr said. “My coach told me after the match.”

Schoenherr dropped her district semifinal match to Centerville senior Clara Owen — the DI district runner-up — but had already punched her ticket to state. And while the state tournament will be her high school tennis finale, she has already committed to play tennis at Grace College next year.

OHSAA Girls State Tennis Championships

When: Oct. 19-20

Where: College of Wooster

Info: www.ohsaa.org/sports/girlstennis

Local qualifiers – first round state matches

(Seedings in parentheses)

Division I

Singles: (2.) Clara Owen, Centerville, vs. (4.) Avery Reed, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange; (4.) Natalie Schoenherr, Butler, vs. (1.) Tess Bucher, North Canton Hoover.

Doubles: (4.) Eva Siler/Sasha Riley, Centerville, vs. (1.) Ema Papcke/Addison Shell, North Canton Hoover.

Division II

Singles: (1.) Mallory Hitchcock, Eaton, vs. (5.) Abigail Lynch, Gilmour Academy; (3.) Caroline Boyle, Badin, vs. (2.) Anne Oliver, Lima Bath; (4.) Ginerva Muratori, Miami Valley School, vs. (2.) Dani Forte, Gates Mills Hawken

Doubles: (4.) Annie Gayonski/Annie Schaefer, Alter, vs. (1.) Summer Mu/Kate Mills, Hathaway Brown.