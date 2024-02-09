State wrestling duals set for Saturday; girls hoops tourney on tap

Springboro is the No. 6 seed in Division I. The Panthers were seeded No. 3 at last Saturday’s district tournament and won the lower bracket by upsetting No. 2 and host school Harrison.

Graham hosted a Division II district bracket and won. The Falcons are seeded No. 2 at state behind Medina Buckeye. In Division III, No. 6 seed Versailles and No. 8 seed Miami East won their district brackets at home. Lebanon will particpate in the girls meet as the No. 7 seed after hosting and winning the lower bracket.

Conference tournaments ramp up next weekend. The boys sectional tournaments run Feb. 19-24, districts run Feb. 26-March 2 and the state tournament runs for boys and girls March 8-10 at the Schottenstein Center at Ohio State. The girls pre-regional tournaments run Feb. 23-25 and regionals run Feb. 26-March 2.

Sellers notches win No. 150: Dayton Christian senior Austin Sellers, competing at 175 pounds, won his 150th high school match Saturday at the CMAC wrestling championships. Sellers placed eighth at the state tournament at 175 last year. He is 37-1 this year.

Girls basketball: When Chaminade Julienne and Xenia tip off at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Butler High School and Carlisle and Bellefontaine do the same at Tecumseh, those moments will signal the start of tournament basketball for area teams.

The regular-season games that count toward tournament seedings ended last weekend with a week of the regular season remaining. This year seedings were determined by the RPI formula and tracked by MaxPreps. The coaches continued the tradition of choosing their place on the brackets, beginning with the No. 1 seeds, this past Sunday.

The No.1-No. 4 seeds this year in the northern brackets of the Southwest District are as follows:

Division I: Springboro, Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Fairmont.

Division II: Urbana, Tippecanoe, Carroll, Meadowdale.

Division III: Miami East, Waynesville, Alter, West Liberty-Salem.

Division IV: Fort Loramie, Tri-Village, Covington, Southeastern.

In the southern brackets of Division IV, Legacy Christian is seeded No. 1 and Cedarville is third.

This years district finals begin with Division II on March 1 at Mason. On March 2, Division I plays at Cincinnati Princeton, Division III is at Springfield and Division IV is at Troy.

Football: Wayne freshman Jamier Averette-Brown has been dominating the indoor track sprint season with some of the fastest times in the nation for freshmen. Now he has eight Division I football offers going into his sophomore season. The most recent came this week from Notre Dame. Averette-Brown announced the offer on X from cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens. The offer is Notre Dame’s first to a player in the 2027 class. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is a Wayne graduate.

As a freshman, Averette-Brown caught 31 passes for 512 yards and four touchdowns. He returned three kickoffs for touchdowns in 20 attempts. He also has offers from Purdue, Penn State, Marshall, Toledo, Ball State, Massachusetts and Central Michigan.