Steelers build halftime lead over Bengals

After the Bengals defense forced a punt on the first drive, Alex Erickson fumbled the return to put the Steelers on the 32-yard line but another big stop on third down limited Pittsburgh to a 41-yard field goal by Chris Boswell.

Joe Burrow and the offense couldn’t move the ball on their first three drives, though, and a poor start on special teams, which also included a delay of game penalty, helped Pittsburgh enjoy good field position throughout the first quarter. The Steelers added another field goal and Ben Roethlisberger connected with Diontae Johnson on a 46-yard pass their next drive before the two connected again for a touchdown, giving them a 12-0 lead with 1:51 left in the first quarter.