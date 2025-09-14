Stegemoller caps successful season with Bowler of the Year honor

Stegemoller’s quest for the bowler of the year title began a year ago when he earned a spot on the Greater Dayton United States Bowling Congress All-City First Team for the first time. The all-city squads are determined by a point system that factors in high scores and averages as well as tournament finishes throughout the season.

For the second consecutive year the Centerville bowler claimed the city all-events title. That title qualified him for the Ohio State USBC Buckeye All-Events Tournament which he also won in June. Stegemoller also tallied 20 honors scores and boosted his average by 17 pins to 247 during the 2024-25 season.

Despite his accomplishments, Stegemoller wasn’t overconfident heading into the annual banquet. One by one, the all-city bowlers’ names were read with Curtis Rasnic Jr. claiming the No. 3 spot. The possibility became a reality moments later as Stegemoller edged out David Martyr by just three points, 78-75.

“There are so many great bowlers in Dayton, it’s an accomplishment just to be able to say you’re on the team much less bowler of the year,” Stegemoller said.

While it’s an individual honor, Stegemoller was quick to share the credit with his son Tyler who works at BowlersMart Pro Shop at Poelking Lanes South. Tyler drills his dad’s bowling balls.

“Layouts matter and when you go to a pro shop and a ball driller spends time with you, it will change your game,” the bowler of the year said.

Stegemoller, a self-proclaimed bowling nerd, has learned a lot about the game since returning from a decade-long hiatus a few years ago.

“The game changed so much, I had a lot to learn,” he said.

Getting up to speed on new equipment, understanding the impact of the bowling ball layout, learning how and when to make adjustments, Stegemoller has become an avid student of the game. That learning has resulted in success on the lanes, something he hopes to continue as the 2025-26 season is already underway.

“This year, I really want to continue what I’ve been doing and bowl better at state and national tournaments.”

Greater Dayton USBC Men’s All-City Team

(Points in parentheses)