‘The Reds did it’: Social media reacts to the Cincinnati Reds playoff berth

The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 in their regular season finale on Sunday night, but made the National League playoffs thanks to the Miami Marlins’ 4-0 victory over the New York Mets.
The Reds will travel to Los Angeles to play the defending World Series champion Dodgers at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, the first of a best-of-three game NL Wild Card series. All MLB Wild Card games will be televised on ESPN.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Here’s a sampling of the reaction to their playoff berth on X (formerly Twitter):
"WE DID IT. YOU CAN'T KILL THE REDS." 😤 pic.twitter.com/GXmivI8rCh— Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) September 28, 2025
September 28, 2025
WHO IS GOING TO THE POSTSEASON? pic.twitter.com/4jdFqlZhxw— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 28, 2025
YOUR CINCINNATI REDS ARE GOING TO THE— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 28, 2025
POSTSEASON pic.twitter.com/dO9XS2tgtr
The Reds did it.— Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) September 28, 2025
They were left for dead several times this year.
Nick Krall said if there’s one word to describe this group, it’s resilient.
On Tuesday, Hunter Greene takes the ball. He’ll face an incredibly talented team. But with Greene, the Reds enter Game 1 with a real…
The @Reds have defied the odds to earn October baseball! pic.twitter.com/vaXH7U8kRu— MLB (@MLB) September 28, 2025
The Mets payroll is $341 million dollars & the Cincinnati Reds payroll is & $119 million.— Jordan (@UncleJoJo0620) September 28, 2025
Juan Soto Pete Alonso & Lindor combined make $115 million with Soto making $61 this season.
Yet the Reds are going to make the playoffs & NYM are not!!
Enjoy the off season Mets Fans! pic.twitter.com/qjI55HMgL9
The Cincinnati Reds are 13 wins away from claiming the franchise’s sixth World Series title.— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) September 28, 2025
Baseball fans in our city have had very little to celebrate over the past few decades.
So go crazy, Cincinnati.
For Terry Francona, this feeling never gets old.— FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati (@FanDuelSN_CIN) September 28, 2025
"They're a team. And they act like a team. They play like a team. We go through tough times like a team. Now we're gonna party a little bit like a team." ❤️#ATOBTTR | @Reds pic.twitter.com/RIKRRGEF0K
Nice gesture from the Brewers’ scoreboard crew to provide the backdrop as the Reds gather for a team photo. pic.twitter.com/HE8JvYpluI— Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 28, 2025
Congratulations to Ohio’s two playoff-bound @MLB teams, the Cincinnati @Reds & Cleveland @CleGuardians! ⚾️⚾️— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 28, 2025
THANK YOU @Marlins 🙌— Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) September 28, 2025
This is the fifth time the Reds have made the postseason with a manger in his first year at the helm.— Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) September 28, 2025
In 3 of the previous 4, they reached the World Series, winning it twice (1990 with Lou Pinella and 1919 with Pat Moran).
Sparky's 1970 team reached the WS but lost.
About the Author