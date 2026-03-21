‘The support this year was special’ — Miami’s historic season ends with first-round loss to Tennessee

Then came Tennessee — longer, stronger and built to stop it.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 22 of his 29 points in the first half, and sixth-seeded Tennessee used its size and defensive pressure to roll past 11th-seeded Miami 78-56 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Peter Suder led Miami with 27 points, but the RedHawks (32-2) were unable to sustain early momentum against a Tennessee team that dictated tempo and controlled both ends.

“Congratulations to Tennessee,” Miami coach Travis Steele said. “They were very, very physical with us with our offense. They were super physical on drives and cuts and just couldn’t get loose.

“Gillespie was unbelievable. He dominated the game.”

The Volunteers (23-11) advance to face third-seeded Virginia on Sunday with a Sweet 16 berth at stake.

Miami opened with energy, hitting its first four shots to take a 13-10 lead, but Tennessee quickly responded with a 13-2 run and never relinquished control. Gillespie’s deep perimeter shooting — including five first-half 3-pointers — helped Tennessee build a 51-32 halftime lead.

The Volunteers extended the margin to as many as 26 in the second half, stifling any sustained comeback despite Suder’s continued scoring and effort.

A contrast in styles

Friday’s matchup showcased a contrast between Miami’s high-powered offense and Tennessee’s physical, defense-first identity — and it played out squarely in the Volunteers’ favor.

Miami entered averaging more than 90 points per game and fresh off a First Four win over SMU in which it hit 16 3-pointers. Against Tennessee, those perimeter looks were limited and heavily contested.

“They were super physical,” Steele said. “We just couldn’t get loose.”

Eian Elmer — coming off a 23-point performance against SMU in the First Four at Dayton on Wednesday — and guards Luke Skaljac and Brant Byers, were held in check.

And it was Tennessee’s balance and execution that stood out. Gillespie controlled the game, while the Volunteers’ length disrupted passing lanes and forced Miami into uncomfortable possessions.

Despite a brief second-half push that trimmed the deficit to 62-45, Miami wasn’t able to sustain momentum as Tennessee answered with timely baskets to reestablish control.

“They were very, very physical,” Steele said. “On the other end, Gillespie was unbelievable.”

A season that reshaped a program

The loss closed the book on one of the most remarkable seasons in Miami program history.

The RedHawks finished 32-2, setting a record for wins and completing an undefeated 31-0 regular season — becoming just the fifth Division I team this century to do so. They also secured the Mid-American Conference’s first at-large NCAA Tournament bid since 1999 and earned their first NCAA Tournament victory since that same year with Wednesday’s win over SMU.

“This loss doesn’t take away what we’ve done all year,” Suder said. “Our culture and connectivity, the brotherhood we have — we’re best friends on and off the court.”

That culture defined the team, which resulted in its record.

“I have so much fun playing with those guys and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said Suder, who is one of three seniors. Antwone Woolfolk and Eli Yofan are the other two seniors.

Miami’s rise also reignited interest in mid-major basketball, drawing strong fan support in both Dayton and Philadelphia and generating national attention.

“The support this year was special,” Skaljac said. “It created a lot of buzz around mid-major basketball, and it’s really cool to see.”

Steele emphasized that the season’s significance extended beyond wins and rankings.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our group,” Steele said. “It’s not the result, it’s the way we do things. How we do it is what makes me even more proud.”

The RedHawks combined production with unselfishness, finishing with a program-record 1,049 made field goals while logging three players — Atlason, Byers and Elmer — among those who appeared in all 34 games.

“Just winning a bunch of games together and our brotherhood,” Suder said of what he will take away from his senior season. “People enjoy watching us because we’re so connected and unselfish.”

“My goal is to get this thing to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament,” Steele noted. “We fell short of that goal this year, but we’ll be back. I’m very, very confident of that.”