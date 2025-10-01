‘They look like a machine’: Social media reacts to the Reds loss to defending World Series champion Dodgers

The Cincinnati Reds celebrate as they take a team photo after making it into the playoffs after a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Cincinnati Reds celebrate as they take a team photo after making it into the playoffs after a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Sports
By
0 minutes ago
X

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit five home runs - including two each from Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez - en route to a 10-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card series on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

ExploreMcCoy: Reds lose finale in Milwaukee but pop champagne after clinching NL Wild Card

The Reds will now face a do-or-die Game 2 at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction to their Game 1 loss on X (formerly Twitter):

In Other News
1
Reds give up five homers to Dodgers, fall 10-5 in Game 1 of NL Wild...
2
Anthony Grant: Flyers meshing well in preseason practices
3
A-10 commissioner continues to be vocal in support of NCAA tournament...
4
High School Football: Which area teams are ranked in latest 2025 state...
5
Browns QB Shedeur Sanders stirs things up from the sidelines

About the Author