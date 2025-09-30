‘They look lost’: Social media reacts to the Bengals long night in Denver

The Cincinnati Bengals were dominated on both sides of the ball on Monday Night Football in Denver, falling to the Broncos 28-3 in front of a nationally-televised audience.
The Bengals fell to 2-2 and have been outscored 55-6 in the first half in the last two weeks combined.
They jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but wouldn’t get close to the end zone again, dropping their second straight game since Joe Burrow’s injury.
Here’s a sampling of the reaction to their humiliating loss on X (formerly Twitter):
Bengals drop a second straight loss, falling 28-3 to the Denver Broncos, who finished with 512 yards of offense to Cincinnati's 159. No turnovers for the Bengals offense, which is an improvement, but they found other ways to self-implode. Back home Sunday vs. Detroit.— Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) September 30, 2025
FINAL: Broncos 28, #Bengals 3— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 30, 2025
The Bengals knew they would play without Joe Burrow. They didn’t know they’d play without discipline, focus or any semblance of a plan.
The season suddenly feels veeeeery long.
They look lost, noncompetitive … and cooked.
Broncos get their first 100-yard rusher in 33 games— Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) September 30, 2025
Of course it comes against the Bengals
Look guys I’m no Zac Taylor supporter, but at a certain point you have to look at the roster and just shake your head.— Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) September 30, 2025
Not enough talent, too many wasted picks, zero player development, not active enough in FA.
Organizational issues from top to bottom.
Tough to describe what it feels like watching the Bengals tonight.— Mark Chalifoux (@markchalifoux) September 30, 2025
Basically feels like the complete opposite of this: pic.twitter.com/lcfYeTcNej
A head coach deserves some slack when he doesn’t have his QB.— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) September 30, 2025
He gets none when his team is blatantly noncompetitive in consecutive weeks.
The Bengals looked incredibly unprepared again tonight and Zac Taylor deserves whatever amount of heat/criticism/mockery/job questioning…
The result of every Bengals drive on offense the last two games:— SleeperBengals (@SleeperBengals) September 30, 2025
Punt
INT
Punt
Punt
Field Goal
Fumble
Fumble
Fumble
Punt
INT
Touchdown
Punt
Punt
Field Goal
Punt
Punt
Punt
Punt
Punt
Punt
Punt
Punt pic.twitter.com/qqGzn94Kq5
Crazy thing is Bengals are in 2nd place alone in the AFC North 1 game out first.— Gary Owen (@garyowencomedy) September 30, 2025
