‘This is what it should look like’: Social media reacts to Bengals big win over Arizona

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase reaches out to score a touchdown in the first quarter of their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 28 at Paycor Stadium. JEREMY MILLER / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: JEREMY MILLER

Sports
By
15 minutes ago
The Bengals made it look easy in their penultimate game of the season against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cincinnati was dominant in a 37-14 victory at Paycor stadium, improving to 6-10 overall.

So dominant, in fact, they threw a 21-yard pass to offensive tackle Cody Ford who nearly scored.

The Bengals host the Cleveland Browns in next week’s season finale.

Here’s how social media reacted to the Bengals big win:

