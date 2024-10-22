This week’s high school football computer ratings: Is your team in playoff position?

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every week beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 27, when 448 schools — the top 16 in each region — will qualify for the playoffs.
Division I
Region 1 - 1. Mentor (9-0) 27.3643, 2. Perrysburg (8-1) 21.2444, 3. Canton McKinley (6-3) 20.7222, 4. Tol. Whitmer (7-2) 20.2833, 5. Lakewood St. Edward (5-4) 18.655, 6. Massillon Jackson (6-3) 17.1611, 7. Lorain (8-1) 15.3061, 8. Strongsville (5-4) 12, 9. Cleveland Heights (5-4) 11.3056, 10. Findlay (3-6) 7.2, 11. Berea-Midpark (2-7) 6.8889, 12. Brunswick (3-6) 6.2556, 13. Parma Normandy (3-6) 6.1162, 14. Medina (2-7) 3.7333, 15. Cle. John Marshall (2-7) 2.3205, 16. Cle. St. Ignatius (1-8) 1.3222, 17. Canton GlenOak (1-8) 1.1723, 18. Elyria (0-9) 0
Region 2 - 1. Kettering Fairmont (7-2) 21.2778, 2. Galloway Westland (8-1) 21.1444, 3. Centerville (6-3) 19.7778, 4. Springfield (5-4) 15.898, 5. Hilliard Davidson (6-3) 14.5808, 6. Lebanon (6-3) 13.1167, 7. Huber Hts. Wayne (5-4) 12.1056, 8. Springboro (5-4) 11.4056, 9. Middletown (4-5) 8.9833, 10. Dublin Jerome (3-6) 5.9667, 11. Clayton Northmont (2-7) 5.2389, 12. Beavercreek (3-6) 3.5505, 13t. Hilliard Bradley (2-7) 3.3944, 13t. Marysville (2-7) 3.3944, 15. Grove City Central Crossing (1-8) 2.8111, 16. Dublin Coffman (1-8) 1.8667, 17. Hilliard Darby (1-8) 0.7222
Region 3 - 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (7-2) 25.9389, 2. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (8-1) 25.5278, 3. Pickerington Central (7-2) 24.9394, 4. Gahanna Lincoln (7-2) 21.05, 5. Upper Arlington (7-2) 20.75, 6. Pickerington North (8-1) 20.4697, 7. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (7-2) 19.2944, 8. Groveport-Madison (5-4) 15.2556, 9. Delaware Hayes (6-3) 14.9833, 10. Grove City (6-3) 14.9278, 11. Lewis Center Olentangy (8-1) 14.5222, 12. Westerville North (5-4) 14.3444, 13. Newark (6-3) 12.8, 14. Reynoldsburg (4-5) 8.9278, 15. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (3-6) 4.6444, 16. Lancaster (3-6) 3.8232, 17. Westerville Central (1-8) 1.2722
Region 4 - 1. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (8-1) 30.7576, 2. West Chester Lakota West (8-1) 24.9778, 3. Cin. Princeton (7-2) 24.4556, 4. Cin. Winton Woods (8-1) 23.9611, 5. Hamilton (7-2) 22.95, 6. Cin. St. Xavier (6-3) 21.1364, 7. Cin. Elder (5-4) 18.8073, 8. Cincinnati West Clermont (6-3) 18.1167, 9. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (6-3) 16.5833, 10. Mason (5-4) 10.6611, 11. Milford (4-5) 7.0778, 12. Cin. Oak Hills (4-5) 6.0833, 13. Fairfield (2-7) 2.0944, 14. Morrow Little Miami (1-8) 1.3722, 15. Cin. Walnut Hills (1-8) 1.2722, 16. Cin. Sycamore (1-8) 0.7222, 17. Cin. Western Hills (1-8) 0.6111, 18. Cin. Colerain (0-9) 0
Division II
Region 5 - 1. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (9-0) 30.3444, 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (7-2) 22.9375, 3. Green (6-3) 19.2556, 4. Austintown-Fitch (7-2) 19.1167, 5. Macedonia Nordonia (7-2) 17.2424, 6. Hudson (5-4) 15.3889, 7. North Canton Hoover (6-3) 14.4556, 8. Boardman (5-4) 14.1111, 9. Warren G. Harding (6-3) 14.0808, 10. Uniontown Lake (5-4) 12.5253, 11. Painesville Riverside (4-5) 11.5556, 12. Willoughby South (3-6) 9.4242, 13. Akron Firestone (4-5) 8.05, 14. Mayfield (4-5) 7.8687, 15. Cle. John Adams (6-1) 7.6863, 16. Akron Kenmore-Garfield (4-5) 6.4944, 17. Solon (2-7) 6.3389, 18. Cle. John Hay (4-5) 6.3333, 19. Louisville (3-6) 6.1667, 20. Shaker Hts. (3-6) 6.15
Region 6 - 1. Avon (9-0) 29.8056, 2. Medina Highland (9-0) 24.8833, 3. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (9-0) 23.05, 4. Wadsworth (9-0) 23.0056, 5. Avon Lake (6-3) 19.5152, 6. North Ridgeville (7-2) 19.2222, 7. Oregon Clay (7-2) 18.7056, 8. Amherst Steele (6-3) 18.0444, 9. Olmsted Falls (6-3) 16.6818, 10. Sandusky (5-4) 15.3444, 11. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (6-3) 12.9444, 12. Cle. Rhodes (4-4) 12.3477, 13. North Olmsted (4-5) 11.3111, 14. North Royalton (4-5) 10.4667, 15. Tol. Start (6-3) 9.5833, 16. Fremont Ross (4-5) 9.3056, 17. Lakewood (4-5) 7.5707, 18. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-6) 6.6, 19. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (3-6) 6.2, 20. Westlake (2-7) 3.899
Region 7 - 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (9-0) 26.0444, 2. Sunbury Big Walnut (8-1) 23.7444, 3. Massillon Washington (6-2) 21.2253, 4. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (8-1) 21.0862, 5. Ashland (9-0) 20.2778, 6. Canal Winchester (7-2) 18.9389, 7. Ashville Teays Valley (5-4) 16.25, 8. Massillon Perry (4-5) 11.55, 9. Cols. Northland (6-3) 9.6722, 10. Cols. Briggs (5-4) 9.3611, 11. New Albany (3-6) 7.8667, 12. Cols. St. Charles (4-5) 7.8556, 13. Westerville South (4-5) 7.8278, 14. Worthington Kilbourne (4-5) 6.9778, 15. Pataskala Licking Hts. (3-6) 6.5333, 16. Cols. Franklin Hts. (3-6) 3.8182, 17. Logan (1-8) 3.6, 18. Wooster (2-7) 2.8722, 19. Mount Vernon (2-7) 2.8667, 20. Marion Harding (1-8) 1.7167
Region 8 - 1. Cin. Anderson (9-0) 32.6333, 2. Xenia (9-0) 23.45, 3. Cin. LaSalle (7-2) 21.5223, 4. Harrison (7-2) 20.8182, 5. Cin. Mount Healthy (7-2) 19.4778, 6. Kings Mills Kings (7-2) 19.4444, 7. Hamilton Badin (7-2) 18.5167, 8. Vandalia Butler (7-2) 15.2667, 9. Lima Senior (9-0) 14.6389, 10. Cin. Withrow (4-5) 11.4848, 11. Cin. Aiken (5-3) 9.3862, 12. Trotwood-Madison (4-5) 9.05, 13t. Sidney (5-4) 8.9778, 13t. Troy (5-4) 8.9778, 15. Monroe (4-5) 8.3833, 16. Trenton Edgewood (2-7) 5.0222, 17. Riverside Stebbins (4-5) 4.75, 18. Loveland (3-6) 4.7111, 19. Piqua (3-6) 4.1944, 20. Miamisburg (2-7) 3.0833, 21. Day. Belmont (4-5) 2.8488, 22. Cin. Turpin (2-7) 2.7444
Division III
Region 9 - 1. Youngstown Ursuline (8-1) 25.1458, 2. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (9-0) 22.4989, 3. Aurora (9-0) 21.2111, 4. Chardon (6-2) 18.5341, 5. Gates Mills Hawken (8-1) 18.4545, 6. Geneva (8-1) 18.298, 7. Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-3) 17.7483, 8. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (7-2) 16.9667, 9. Maple Hts. (7-2) 15.8594, 10. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (6-2) 13.0278, 11. Madison (6-3) 12.303, 12. Tallmadge (6-3) 11.6333, 13. Bedford (4-4) 10.3056, 14. Youngstown Chaney (3-5) 9.7062, 15. Canfield (4-4) 9.4853, 16. Hunting Valley University School (3-5) 9.392, 17. Akron East (5-4) 7.2904, 18. Painesville Harvey (4-5) 6.0722, 19. Ashtabula Lakeside (3-6) 5.8778, 20. Youngstown East (4-4) 5.5611
Region 10 - 1. Tol. Central Cath. (8-1) 23.4971, 2. Medina Buckeye (8-1) 22.1556, 3. Cle. Benedictine (7-2) 21.0939, 4. Rocky River (7-2) 17.0222, 5. Maumee (7-2) 12.3444, 6. Parma Padua Franciscan (5-4) 12.096, 7. Copley (5-4) 10.8722, 8. Defiance (5-4) 10.8389, 9. Bowling Green (6-3) 9.9167, 10. Richfield Revere (5-4) 9.7111, 11. Grafton Midview (5-4) 9.2389, 12. Lexington (5-4) 7.5611, 13. Parma Hts. Holy Name (3-5) 7.4375, 14. Tiffin Columbian (4-5) 7.2823, 15. Norwalk (2-7) 7.0278, 16. Rocky River Lutheran West (2-7) 5.5167, 17. Tol. Rogers (4-5) 4.8556, 18. Cle. Central Cath. (2-7) 4.5707, 19. Lima Shawnee (2-7) 4.2944, 20. Mansfield Senior (1-8) 3.8254
Region 11 - 1. Cols. Bishop Watterson (9-0) 30.0152, 2. Steubenville (8-0) 29.9724, 3. Dresden Tri-Valley (9-0) 23.5354, 4. The Plains Athens (9-0) 20.2944, 5. Newark Licking Valley (8-1) 19.5152, 6. Granville (8-1) 18.8667, 7. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-2) 17.7833, 8. Dover (7-2) 16.1389, 9. Jackson (7-2) 15.6111, 10. Carrollton (6-3) 12.8111, 11. Cols. Bishop Hartley (5-4) 12.7556, 12. Wintersville Indian Creek (7-2) 12.0625, 13. New Philadelphia (6-3) 12.0052, 14. Delaware Buckeye Valley (5-4) 12, 15. Thornville Sheridan (6-3) 11.8788, 16. Cols. Independence (4-5) 11.2444, 17. Cols. Linden McKinley (6-3) 11.0944, 18. Cols. Hamilton Township (5-4) 9.7333, 19. Marietta (6-3) 9.5662, 20. Circleville (4-5) 9.0167
Region 12 - 1. Tipp City Tippecanoe (9-0) 26.0389, 2. Bellbrook (8-1) 21.0833, 3. Wapakoneta (9-0) 20.9222, 4. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (8-1) 19.6905, 5. London (9-0) 19.6222, 6. Batavia (7-2) 18.6944, 7. Bellefontaine (7-2) 17.0667, 8. St. Marys Memorial (7-2) 15.8833, 9. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (6-3) 14.75, 10. Celina (6-3) 12.0444, 11. Wilmington (5-4) 11.3056, 12. Day. Chaminade Julienne (5-4) 11.0111, 13. Hamilton Ross (4-5) 10.7111, 14. Franklin (4-5) 9.5889, 15. Oxford Talawanda (3-6) 7.9333, 16. Day. Carroll (4-5) 7.6056, 17. Mount Orab Western Brown (4-5) 7.5889, 18. Day. Meadowdale (6-3) 7.5544, 19. Cin. Hughes (4-5) 6.5909, 20. Chillicothe (2-7) 4.7167
Division IV
Region 13 - 1. Mentor Lake Cath. (9-0) 25.702, 2. Streetsboro (9-0) 21.9778, 3. Perry (8-1) 21.6833, 4. Beloit West Branch (9-0) 19.3594, 5. Struthers (7-1) 19.1477, 6. Cle. Glenville (6-3) 18.5441, 7. Canal Fulton Northwest (7-2) 16.4333, 8. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (8-1) 15.555, 9. Norton (6-3) 14.9444, 10. Mogadore Field (7-2) 14.8167, 11. Pepper Pike Orange (6-3) 10.8667, 12. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (5-4) 9.6417, 13. Hubbard (5-4) 9.4433, 14. Akron Buchtel (3-6) 8.4596, 15. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (3-6) 8.3472, 16. Ravenna (4-5) 7.5111, 17. Jefferson Area (3-6) 5.8167, 18. Salem (3-6) 5.5222, 19. Peninsula Woodridge (2-7) 3.5111, 20. Chesterland West Geauga (2-7) 3.1667
Region 14 - 1. Sandusky Perkins (8-1) 24.6667, 2. Shelby (9-0) 22.9222, 3. Ontario (8-1) 20.7, 4. Lorain Clearview (7-1) 16.5417, 5. Clyde (6-3) 14.5444, 6. Galion (6-3) 14.3556, 7. Vermilion (7-2) 13.5667, 8. Bay Village Bay (5-4) 11.5556, 9. Caledonia River Valley (5-4) 11.1444, 10. Ottawa-Glandorf (5-4) 10.9833, 11. Tontogany Otsego (5-4) 10.9611, 12. Lodi Cloverleaf (5-4) 10.2071, 13. Napoleon (4-5) 7.5111, 14. Orrville (4-5) 7.2611, 15. Bellville Clear Fork (3-6) 6.7833, 16. Upper Sandusky (4-5) 6.7722, 17. Van Wert (4-5) 6.6278, 18. Elida (2-7) 6.6222, 19. Oberlin Firelands (3-6) 4.3481, 20. Wauseon (3-6) 4.25
Region 15 - 1. St. Clairsville (9-0) 25.1364, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-0) 24.8222, 3. Chillicothe Unioto (8-1) 18.95, 4. New Lexington (8-1) 17.803, 5. Cols. East (8-1) 17.0707, 6. Circleville Logan Elm (6-3) 13.4667, 7. Lancaster Fairfield Union (5-4) 12.3167, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (5-4) 9.9899, 9. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-5) 9.9056, 10. East Liverpool (5-4) 9.677, 11. Waverly (5-4) 9.5556, 12. Canton South (4-5) 8.4111, 13. Cols. Bishop Ready (5-4) 7.8283, 14. Cols. Marion-Franklin (3-6) 7.7929, 15. Lisbon Beaver (4-5) 7.3288, 16. Millersburg West Holmes (4-5) 6.5944, 17. Williamsport Westfall (4-5) 6.1278, 18. Heath (4-5) 5.6889, 19. Marengo Highland (3-6) 5.5222, 20. McArthur Vinton County (3-6) 4.7056
Region 16 - 1. Cin. Wyoming (9-0) 24.3444, 2. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-2) 22.5056, 3. Germantown Valley View (7-2) 17.8333, 4. Cin. Taft (7-2) 15.9908, 5. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (8-1) 14.7892, 6. Cin. Indian Hill (7-2) 14.3222, 7. Eaton (7-2) 13.1167, 8. Urbana (7-2) 13.0056, 9. Cleves Taylor (7-2) 12.3722, 10. New Richmond (5-4) 11.9389, 11. Springfield Kenton Ridge (7-2) 11.8444, 12. Cin. Shroder (6-3) 11.6002, 13. Day. Northridge (6-3) 11.1778, 14. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-5) 10.4, 15. Brookville (5-4) 9.7444, 16. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (5-4) 9.6254, 17. Reading (4-5) 6.3485, 18. Springfield Northwestern (5-4) 5.9056, 19. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (2-7) 5.6717, 20. Bethel-Tate (4-5) 5.4646
Division V
Region 17 - 1. Canfield South Range (9-0) 23.2273, 2. Akron Manchester (9-0) 20.2278, 3. Sugarcreek Garaway (8-1) 16.0873, 4. Garrettsville Garfield (8-1) 14.6667, 5. Poland Seminary (7-2) 14.3889, 6. Richmond Edison (7-2) 13.3213, 7. Girard (5-4) 13.1616, 8. Chagrin Falls (6-3) 13.0975, 9. Columbiana Crestview (7-2) 12.2722, 10. Burton Berkshire (6-3) 12.2222, 11. Martins Ferry (8-1) 10.856, 12. Cortland Lakeview (4-5) 7.5794, 13. Canton Central Cath. (4-5) 7.2118, 14. Garfield Hts. Trinity (5-4) 6.5481, 15. Youngstown Liberty (4-5) 5.9333, 16. Mantua Crestwood (5-4) 5.8182, 17. Navarre Fairless (3-6) 4.4, 18. Apple Creek Waynedale (3-6) 4.3389, 19. Magnolia Sandy Valley (4-5) 3.803, 20. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (2-7) 3.2389
Region 18 - 1. Milan Edison (9-0) 23.6611, 2. Liberty Center (9-0) 22.2, 3. Oak Harbor (9-0) 21.85, 4. Creston Norwayne (8-1) 16.6333, 5. Findlay Liberty-Benton (8-1) 15.3889, 6. LaGrange Keystone (7-1) 15.2639, 7. Pemberville Eastwood (8-1) 14.7778, 8. Wooster Triway (6-3) 13.9667, 9. Johnstown (8-1) 13.6611, 10. Genoa Area (6-3) 12.3722, 11. Archbold (5-4) 11.7, 12. Fairview Park Fairview (6-3) 10.9141, 13. Delta (6-3) 9.2944, 14. Fredericktown (5-4) 7.7333, 15. Utica (4-5) 6.8944, 16. Johnstown Northridge (4-5) 6.15, 17. Millbury Lake (3-6) 5.9944, 18. Howard East Knox (4-5) 5.1722, 19. Northwood (5-4) 4.4267, 20. Wellington (3-6) 3.4671, 21. Port Clinton (3-6) 3.2929
Region 19 - 1. Ironton (8-1) 22.9427, 2. Proctorville Fairland (8-1) 20.7257, 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (6-2) 19.3409, 4. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (9-0) 19.2071, 5. Barnesville (9-0) 18.8485, 6. Portsmouth (7-2) 15.4762, 7. Belmont Union Local (8-1) 14.9141, 8. Amanda-Clearcreek (5-4) 14.3056, 9. Nelsonville-York (7-2) 13.3444, 10. Zanesville West Muskingum (6-2) 13.1806, 11. Cols. Africentric (6-3) 12.8, 12. Piketon (6-3) 11.3722, 13. Wheelersburg (5-4) 8.9141, 14. Chillicothe Zane Trace (5-4) 8.8389, 15. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-3) 8.6489, 16. McDermott Northwest (5-4) 7.9611, 17. Worthington Christian (4-5) 7.8167, 18. Wellston (5-4) 7.0556, 19. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-5) 6.5167, 20. Crooksville (4-5) 5.5488, 21. Pomeroy Meigs (4-5) 4.8889
Region 20 - 1. Jamestown Greeneview (9-0) 19.1167, 2. Waynesville (7-2) 17.9889, 3. West Liberty-Salem (8-1) 14.9667, 4. Camden Preble Shawnee (8-1) 14.4889, 5. Lewistown Indian Lake (7-2) 13.3167, 6. Williamsburg (8-1) 11.5465, 7. Carlisle (5-4) 11.1611, 8. Casstown Miami East (6-3) 10.2889, 9. Lima Bath (5-4) 9.9889, 10. Versailles (5-4) 9.0111, 11. Marion Pleasant (5-4) 8.298, 12. West Milton Milton-Union (5-4) 7.9944, 13. Cin. Madeira (4-5) 7.5707, 14. Arcanum (5-4) 6.8556, 15. Middletown Madison (3-6) 5.8535, 16. St. Paris Graham Local (3-6) 5.4111, 17. Richwood North Union (2-7) 3.7556, 18. Cin. Clark Montessori (4-5) 3.0833, 19. Cin. North College Hill (3-5) 2.7159, 20. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (3-6) 2.0404
Division VI
Region 21 - 1. Kirtland (9-0) 26.1414, 2. Andover Pymatuning Valley (8-1) 15.0726, 3. New Middletown Springfield (7-2) 14.5444, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (7-2) 12.373, 5. Toronto (7-2) 11.8125, 6. Dalton (6-3) 11.6833, 7. Hanoverton United (8-1) 11.1162, 8. Leavittsburg LaBrae (7-2) 10.8611, 9. Smithville (6-3) 9.4278, 10. Wickliffe (6-3) 9.0771, 11. Youngstown Valley Christian (6-3) 7.3939, 12. Mineral Ridge (4-5) 5.3222, 13. Sullivan Black River (4-5) 5.0522, 14. Rittman (4-5) 4.3278, 15. Mogadore (4-5) 3.5504, 16. Rootstown (4-5) 2.7556, 17. Brookfield (3-6) 2.6444, 18. Campbell Memorial (3-6) 2.4889, 19. Columbiana (3-6) 2.2273, 20. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (1-8) 1.9889
Region 22 - 1. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (8-0) 19.8989, 2. Bluffton (9-0) 16.3333, 3. Hamler Patrick Henry (7-2) 13.5889, 4. Huron (6-3) 12.1722, 5. Sherwood Fairview (7-2) 12.0167, 6. Tol. Ottawa Hills (7-1) 11.8011, 7. Defiance Tinora (6-3) 11.0556, 8. Attica Seneca East (6-3) 9.3222, 9. Collins Western Reserve (6-3) 9.3056, 10. Spencerville (4-5) 8.5667, 11. Carey (4-5) 8.197, 12. Elmore Woodmore (4-4) 7.8409, 13. Paulding (6-3) 6.4056, 14. Castalia Margaretta (3-6) 5.9717, 15. Ashland Crestview (4-5) 5.8586, 16. Van Buren (5-4) 5.8167, 17. Metamora Evergreen (5-4) 5.7374, 18. Harrod Allen East (4-5) 5.4833, 19. Haviland Wayne Trace (3-6) 5.2722, 20. Convoy Crestview (4-5) 5.1222
Region 23 - 1. Galion Northmor (9-0) 18.8611, 2. Grandview Hts. (9-0) 18.1364, 3. Waterford (7-2) 14.8333, 4. Beverly Fort Frye (6-3) 13.2973, 5. West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-1) 13.1414, 6. Grove City Christian (7-2) 11.7778, 7. Newcomerstown (8-1) 11.7677, 8. Milford Center Fairbanks (7-2) 11.5056, 9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (7-2) 11.3958, 10. Reedsville Eastern (7-2) 11.1806, 11. Woodsfield Monroe Central (8-1) 11.0975, 12. Centerburg (6-3) 9.8778, 13. Mechanicsburg (6-3) 9.7667, 14. Caldwell (4-5) 8.4667, 15. Lore City Buckeye Trail (5-4) 6.7167, 16. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (5-4) 6.6, 17. Marion Elgin (4-5) 5.5111, 18. Sarahsville Shenandoah (2-7) 4.7889, 19. West Jefferson (3-6) 4.7278, 20. Bucyrus Wynford (3-6) 4.3278
Region 24 - 1. Coldwater (9-0) 22.2056, 2. Anna (6-3) 13.9222, 3. Cin. Country Day (8-1) 13.769, 4. Portsmouth West (7-2) 12.6222, 5. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (8-1) 11.5799, 6. Bainbridge Paint Valley (7-2) 10.2333, 7. Ironton Rock Hill (7-2) 8.1818, 8. Springfield Northeastern (5-4) 6.7111, 9. London Madison-Plains (5-4) 5.9167, 10. Miamisburg Day. Christian (4-4) 5.6782, 11. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (3-6) 5.6157, 12. Chesapeake (5-4) 5.5292, 13. Cin. Deer Park (4-5) 5.5167, 14. Covington (3-6) 4.8182, 15. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-5) 4.4965, 16. Lima Perry (4-5) 4.4611, 17. New Paris National Trail (4-5) 3.8611, 18. Blanchester (3-6) 3.7727, 19. Lucasville Valley (2-7) 3.7273, 20. Frankfort Adena (3-6) 3.5889
Division VII
Region 25 - 1. Berlin Center Western Reserve (8-1) 18.1, 2. Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-0) 17.05, 3. Monroeville (9-0) 16.4833, 4. Warren John F. Kennedy (8-1) 16.05, 5. Malvern (8-1) 14.8636, 6. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-4) 9.6944, 7. McDonald (6-3) 9.2778, 8. Windham (8-1) 8.6346, 9. Salineville Southern (5-4) 8.6212, 10. Lowellville (6-3) 8.4646, 11. Norwalk St. Paul (5-4) 6.9111, 12. Lucas (5-4) 5.8182, 13. East Palestine (6-3) 5.6263, 14. Independence (4-5) 5.4242, 15. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (5-3) 4.3605, 16. Crestline (4-5) 4.3041, 17. New Washington Buckeye Central (2-7) 2.8535, 18. Atwater Waterloo (3-6) 2.6515, 19. East Canton (3-6) 2.2828, 20. Lisbon David Anderson (2-6) 2.2639
Region 26 - 1. Columbus Grove (9-0) 21.0833, 2. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (8-1) 16.2071, 3. Gibsonburg (7-2) 15.2245, 4. Edon (9-0) 13.9374, 5. Tiffin Calvert (6-3) 12.404, 6. Ada (7-2) 12.0389, 7. Sycamore Mohawk (7-2) 11.7556, 8. Pandora-Gilboa (6-3) 10.7444, 9. Dola Hardin Northern (6-3) 10.4389, 10. Lima Central Cath. (6-3) 10.4, 11. Leipsic (6-3) 9.45, 12. McComb (6-3) 9.3111, 13. Edgerton (6-3) 8.1515, 14. Arlington (4-5) 7.5667, 15. Delphos St. John’s (3-6) 5.7222, 16. North Baltimore (4-5) 4.2056, 17. Antwerp (3-6) 2.6818, 18. Pioneer North Central (3-6) 2.5809, 19. Delphos Jefferson (1-8) 1.9141, 20. West Unity Hilltop (1-7) 1.6875
Region 27 - 1. Beaver Eastern (9-0) 13.8194, 2. Danville (7-2) 13.4747, 3. Corning Miller (7-2) 9.9833, 4. Steubenville Cath. Central (6-3) 9.7581, 5. Bowerston Conotton Valley (6-3) 9.4596, 6. Glouster Trimble (5-4) 8.2929, 7. Crown City South Gallia (5-3) 6.5449, 8. Portsmouth Notre Dame (4-5) 5.941, 9. Shadyside (3-6) 5.2667, 10. Racine Southern (3-5) 4.8409, 11. Hannibal River (4-5) 4.839, 12. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (4-5) 4.5703, 13. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (3-6) 4.0667, 14. New Matamoras Frontier (3-6) 3.4063, 15. Strasburg-Franklin (2-7) 3.0278, 16. Bridgeport (3-6) 2.9667, 17. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (3-5) 2.6798, 18. Franklin Furnace Green (2-6) 2.1541, 19. Portsmouth Sciotoville (1-8) 1.691, 20. Millersport (2-7) 1.5278
Region 28 - 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (9-0) 21.4944, 2. Minster (7-2) 16.0556, 3. Cin. College Preparatory (6-2) 15.5179, 4. Ansonia (8-1) 15.3944, 5. Sidney Lehman Cath. (8-1) 14.1722, 6. Mt. Victory Ridgemont (7-2) 11.0833, 7. Waynesfield-Goshen (7-2) 10.5333, 8. New Bremen (4-5) 8.7389, 9. New Madison Tri-Village (7-2) 8.4889, 10. St. Henry (5-4) 8.3111, 11. DeGraff Riverside (4-5) 6.8778, 12. Fort Loramie (4-5) 6.4222, 13. Manchester (3-5) 4.4935, 14. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (4-5) 4.2667, 15. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (3-6) 3.8722, 16. Lockland (2-6) 3.7536, 17. Cedarville (4-5) 3.1364, 18. Hamilton New Miami (3-5) 2.9706, 19. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-6) 2.3722, 20. Fort Recovery (2-7) 2.3389