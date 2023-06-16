Thompson leads Dragons past TinCaps

Justice Thompson collected three hits, including a tie-breaking RBI triple in the seventh inning, as the Dayton Dragons erased a four-run deficit to defeat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 8-6 on Thursday night.

The Dragons snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory and ended Fort Wayne’s four-game winning streak.

On Thursday, Fort Wayne hit home runs in each of the first three innings and opened a lead of 6-2 through the first four frames. Dayton’s Jack Rogers had a two-run triple for the Dragons in the third to account for their first two runs.

The Dragons started back in the fifth inning. Yan Contreras started the rally with a triple off the center field fence, and with two outs, Austin Callahan drove him in with a double to left. Callahan scored on a single to right by Edwin Arroyo to make it 6-4.

The Dragons took the lead in the seventh. Callahan started the inning with a single, went to second on an error, and scored on Arroyo’s single to make it 6-5. With one out, Mat Nelson singled to drive in Arroyo from second to tie the game. Thompson tripled to right-center to bring in Nelson from first and give the Dragons a 7-6 lead. Wendell Marrero followed with a single to left to drive in Thompson and make it 8-6.

The Dayton bullpen shut down the Fort Wayne offense, which had collected eight hits and six runs over the first four innings. Myles Gayman (5-1) worked two and one-third shutout innings to earn the win. Jake Gozzo followed Gayman and pitched the seventh and eighth innings, allowing no hits and no runs. Braxton Roxby pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his third save.

Arroyo, Callahan and Nelson had two hits apiece for Dayton.

The win lifted the Dragons back to the .500 mark at 30-30 with six games to play in the first half season.