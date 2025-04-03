Three local seniors named state players of the year by Ohio coaches

The Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association gave state player of the year awards to Alter High School senior RJ Greer (Division IV), Springboro senior Bryn Martin (D-I) and Alter senior Maddie Moody (D-IV) on Wednesday.

Greer, a 6-foot-3 guard who reopened his recruitment in March after a coaching change at North Carolina State, ranked second in the GCL with 18.1 points per game.