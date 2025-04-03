Three local seniors named state players of the year by Ohio coaches

The Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association gave state player of the year awards to Alter High School senior RJ Greer (Division IV), Springboro senior Bryn Martin (D-I) and Alter senior Maddie Moody (D-IV) on Wednesday.
Greer, a 6-foot-3 guard who reopened his recruitment in March after a coaching change at North Carolina State, ranked second in the GCL with 18.1 points per game.
Martin, a University of Washington recruit, averaged 23 points for Springboro.
Moody, a Northern Kentucky recruit, averaged 18.1 points for Alter.
The other boys winners were: Davidson recruit Devin Brown, of Olentangy Orange (D-I); Akron recruit Tai Perkins, of Westerville North (D-II); Jaiden Arnold, of Aiken (D-III); Ohio State recruit Dorian Jones, of Richmond Heights (D-V); Tucker Howell, of Monroe Central (D-VI); and Quinn Kwasniak, of Cornerstone Christian (D-VII).
The other girls winners were: Villanova recruit Elise Bender, of Anthony Wayne (D-II); Kent State recruit Caitlyn Holmes, of Akron Ellet (D-III); Mount Union recruit Breanna McCabe, of Tuslaw (D-V); Findlay recruit Lauren Auchmuty, of Columbus Grove (D-VI); and Ohio Dominican recruit Alyssa Rishty, of Tiffin Calvert (D-VII).
About the Author