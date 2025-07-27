Tippecanoe grad Kenten Egbert shuts down Dragons as South Bend earns 4-1 win

The Dragons responded with a run in the bottom of the third. Diego Omana drew a one-out walk, went to second on a single by Carlos Jorge, to third on a fielder’s choice, and Omana scored on Johnny Ascanio’s two-out single to right field to make it 2-1.

But Egbert, a Tipp City native, shut down the Dayton offense over the next several innings, retiring 10 straight batters after Ascanio’s single. The Cubs added a run on a bases loaded walk in the fifth before Carter Trice hit his third home run of the series, and 14th of the year, in the seventh to make it 4-1.

Egbert allowed one earned run on three hits with one walk and one strikeout in six innings, improving to 4-7 on the season.

Two South Bend relievers combined to work the final three innings, giving up five walks but no hits and no runs to close out the Cubs win.

Dragons starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski (1-7) lasted four and one-third innings, allowing three hits and three runs with five walks and six strikeouts to suffer the loss.

The Dragons were held to three hits, all singles. They went 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position.