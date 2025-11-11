Toledo at Miami: 7 things to know

Here are seven things to know heading into Wednesday’s game:

1. The series

Miami (5-4, 4-1 MAC) looks to bounce back after a narrow 24-20 loss at Ohio last Tuesday when it welcomes Toledo (5-4, 3-2 MAC).

Miami leads the all-time series 29-24-1, but the RedHawks haven’t beaten Toledo at Yager Stadium since Oct. 31, 2009.

This is just the second meeting in Oxford since 2010 after a 4,382-day break in the rivalry between 2011 and 2023. Toledo won last year’s matchup 30-20 in the MAC opener.

2. Toledo’s balanced attack, stifling defense

The Rockets bring one of the most statistically dominant teams in the MAC.

Quarterback Tucker Gleason has thrown for 2,030 yards and 15 touchdowns, leading an offense that averages 32.9 points and 437.2 yards per game.

Defensively, Toledo ranks ninth nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 14.6 points per contest.

“Their statistics don’t look like anybody else’s,” Miami coach Chuck Martin said. “They’ve been the most dominant team in the league.”

3. Miami’s four-game gauntlet

Martin called this late-season stretch “four straight MAC championship games.”

Miami has faced Western Michigan, Ohio and now Toledo in consecutive weeks, with Buffalo to follow.

“I don’t know how much gas I have left, but I don’t know if we can survive it,” Martin said. “This is the biggest challenge we’ve had in the 12 years I’ve been here.”

4. Hondru leading the defense

Linebacker Corban Hondru turned in a career-high 17 tackles last week at Ohio, adding a sack, forced fumble and recovery.

He’s been the emotional anchor of Miami’s defense.

“We just have to keep practicing hard, playing fast and doing what we do,” Hondru said. “Our mindset doesn’t change. We expect to win every game.”

5. Second-half surge still a theme

The RedHawks have made a habit of improving after halftime.

Martin said Miami must find ways to produce more early points.

“We’ve been a really good second-half team,” the coach said. “But we’ve got to score more in the first half. We’ve got to execute better on third down early.”

6. Cradle of Coaches uniforms

Miami will debut black Cradle of Coaches-inspired uniforms, featuring retro “Miami” lettering, gold accents symbolizing the program’s coaching heritage and a gold face mask in tribute to Miami’s historic coaching lineage.

“It’s special,” Martin said. “Every player who ever put on a Miami jersey helped make the Cradle of Coaches what it is.”

“We’ve never had black jerseys in my career — the team’s super excited to wear them,” Hondru added.

7. What’s at stake

Both teams enter with urgency after midseason setbacks. A win would keep Miami in the MAC championship race.

“Both our backs are against the wall,” Martin said. ”Both of us have to win this game. If you like MAC football, this is another heavyweight matchup.”