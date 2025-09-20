Top-100 2026 forward from North Carolina visiting Dayton this weekend

Dayton's Anthony Grant, right, and James Kane coach during a game against Virginia Commonwealth on Friday, March 7, 2025, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.

Cody Peck, a 6-foot-11 forward in the class of 2026, started a visit with the Dayton Flyers on Friday.

On Instagram, Peck shared a photo of a UD-themed gift basket in his hotel room. It had Chips Ahoy cookies, a Sprite, Cheetos, a small souvenir basketball, etc.

According to Sam Kayser, a high school and college basketball recruiting analyst for League Ready, Peck is also scheduled to visit Tennessee.

“Peck is an athletic, 6-11 big man who protects the rim at a high-level, has a versatile offensive skillset and can rebound both ends,” Kayser wrote. “A high-upside forward prospect.”

Peck received a scholarship offer from Dayton in July 2024. He ranks 80th in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.com. He’s No. 85 in the ESPN 100. He’s No. 97 in the Rivals.com rankings.

Peck played his first two seasons at Carmel Christian School in Matthews, N.C. He played his junior season at IMG Academy in Florida. He announced July 21 he would return home to Charlotte, N.C., for his senior year and attend Davidson Day School.

Peck’s dad, Michael Peck, played at Marshall from 1991-95. Dayton coach Anthony Grant was an assistant coach at Marshall from 1994-96.

Peck is the fourth 2026 recruit to visit UD in recent weeks. He follows:

Aiden Derkack, a 6-5 guard from SPIRE Academy who’s the brother of Dayton senior guard Jordan Derkack.

• Julian Washington, a 6-5 guard from Margaretta High School in Castalia, Ohio.

• And Joseph Hartman, a 6-5 guard at The Rock School in Gainesville, Fla.

Dayton has not received a commitment from a 2026 recruit. Only 25 of the players on the ESPN Top 100 list have made their college decisions.

