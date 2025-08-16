Top-100 2026 recruit from Florida schedules visit with Dayton

Hartman, a 6-foot-5 guard, received a scholarship offer from Dayton in July. He ranks 91st in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports.com. He’s No. 81 in the ESPN top 100. He’s No. 75 in the On3.com rankings.

Hartman will be a senior at The Rock School in Gainesville. He’s the son of Carlin Hartman, the associate head coach on Todd Golden’s staff with the Florida Gators.

Dayton has strong connections to Florida. Head coach Anthony Grant is a Florida native who was on Gators coach Billy Donovan’s staff from 1996-2006. Assistant coach James Kane is also a Florida native, and he graduated from the University of Florida in 2005.

Two players on Dayton’s 2025-26 roster are from Florida: senior guard Javon Bennett (Orlando); and junior guard De’Shayne Montgomery (Fort Lauderdale).

Hartman is the third 2026 recruit to schedule a visit with Dayton in recent weeks.

• Cody Peck, a 6-foot-11 forward from North Carolina, will visit Dayton on Sept. 13, according to a report by Dushawn London, of 247sports.com.

• Collin Ross, a 6-foot-10 forward, will visit Dayton from Sept. 3-5, according to a report by the Pro Insight account on X.

Ross played for SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, as a junior. He’s originally from Georgia and attended River Ridge High School north of Atlanta before the move to SPIRE.