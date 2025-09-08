Top-100 recruit, a brother of a current Flyer, will visit Dayton this weekend

Derkack is ranked 53rd by 247Sports, 45th by ESPN, and 64th by Rivals in the 2026 class. Virginia Commonwealth, Southern California, South Florida, Butler, Indiana, Oklahoma State and Notre Dame are among the schools that have offered Derkack a scholarship this summer.

Derkack attended Colonia High School in Colonia, N.J., the last three years but announced in July he will attend SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, for his senior year. He’ll be one of three top-100 recruits playing at SPIRE this year.

Derkack set Colonia’s scoring record with 1,739 points in three seasons. He averaged 24.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals as a junior.

The Flyers have not received a commitment from a 2026 recruit. They were visited by another top-100 recruit, Joseph Hartman, a 6-5 guard at The Rock School in Gainesville, Fla., in late August.

Collin Ross, a 6-foot-10 forward, planned a visit to Dayton for Sept. 3-5 but committed to VCU on Sept. 1.

Dayton will have at least four scholarships open with Javon Bennett, Jacob Conner, Jordan Derkack and Keonte Jones all entering their final year of eligibility in the 2025-26 season.