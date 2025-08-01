Top-100 recruit in 2026 class schedules visit with Dayton

Cody Peck one of 17 2026 recruits to receive a UD offer
Dayton's Anthony Grant, center, coaches during a game against Duquesne on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Anthony Grant, center, coaches during a game against Duquesne on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

Cody Peck, a 6-foot-11 forward in the class of 2026, will visit the Dayton Flyers on Sept. 13, according to a report Friday by Dushawn London, of 247sports.com.

Peck also has scheduled a visit with Tennessee on Oct. 24, London reported.

Peck received a scholarship offer from Dayton in July 2024. He ranks 82nd in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.com. He’s No. 80 in the ESPN 100. He’s No. 76 in the Rivals.com rankings.

Peck received offers from Xavier and Virginia in the spring. He visited North Carolina in March.

Peck played his first two seasons at Carmel Christian School in Matthews, N.C. He played his junior season at IMG Academy in Florida. He announced July 21 he would return home to Charlotte, N.C., for his senior year and attend Davidson Day School.

Peck’s dad, Michael Peck, played at Marshall from 1991-95. Dayton coach Anthony Grant was an assistant coach at Marshall from 1994-96.

Dayton has made 17 offers, including 10 in the top 100, to 2026 recruits. It has not yet received a commitment, though few 2026 recruits have made their choices. Only nine players ranked in the ESPN 100 have committed.

In Other News
1
Golf: Alter boys seeking fourth straight state championship
2
High school football, other fall sports begin practice
3
Athlete of the week: Lauren Jessup-Aiken, Centerville High School
4
Archdeacon: A story of corn, racehorses and applause
5
McCoy: Cincinnati Reds mount epic 8-run comeback, fall to Braves 12-11...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.