Top-100 recruit in 2026 class schedules visit with Dayton

Peck received a scholarship offer from Dayton in July 2024. He ranks 82nd in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.com. He’s No. 80 in the ESPN 100. He’s No. 76 in the Rivals.com rankings.

Peck received offers from Xavier and Virginia in the spring. He visited North Carolina in March.

Peck played his first two seasons at Carmel Christian School in Matthews, N.C. He played his junior season at IMG Academy in Florida. He announced July 21 he would return home to Charlotte, N.C., for his senior year and attend Davidson Day School.

Peck’s dad, Michael Peck, played at Marshall from 1991-95. Dayton coach Anthony Grant was an assistant coach at Marshall from 1994-96.

Dayton has made 17 offers, including 10 in the top 100, to 2026 recruits. It has not yet received a commitment, though few 2026 recruits have made their choices. Only nine players ranked in the ESPN 100 have committed.

