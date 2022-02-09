Toppin, Kennard to take part in All-Star Saturday Night contests

Former Dayton Flyers star Obi Toppin will compete in the Slam Dunk Contest on All-Star Saturday Night for the second straight year, the NBA announced Tuesday night, and Franklin High School graduate Luke Kennard will participate in the 3-Point Contest for the first time.
The events, which will air on TNT, will be held Feb. 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The NBA All-Star Game takes place the next day.
Toppin and Kennard have returned to the area during this season. Toppin attended a Dayton game against Virginia Commonwealth at UD Arena on Jan. 5. Kennard had his number retired by Franklin on Feb. 1.
Toppin finished second in the dunk contest last season. This is his second year in the NBA. He’s averaging 7.4 points in 15.5 minutes per game after averaging 4.1 in 11.0 minutes per game as a rookie. He has 34 dunks this season.
Kennard, who’s in his fifth season in the NBA and second season with the Los Angeles Clippers, is averaging a career-best 2.7 made 3-pointers per game. He’s shooting 42.8% percent from 3-point range. That’s tied for sixth in the NBA, and it would be his second-best percentage.
Here’s a complete list of participants in the two contests:
3-Point Contest: CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans; Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks; Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls; Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies; Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves; Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors; Luke Kennard, Los Angels Clippers; and Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets.
Dunk Contest: Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic; Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors; Obi Toppin, New York Knicks; Jalen Green, Houston Rockets.
