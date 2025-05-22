Toppin’s overtime dunks help Pacers take 1-0 lead in Eastern Conference finals

The Pacers erased a 14-point deficit in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter, forcing overtime on a game-tying buzzer-beater by Tyrese Haliburton.

“I feel like we’re super resilient,” Toppin told reporters after the game. “With us, you’ve got to play until the last buzzer goes off, and I feel like everybody on this team is going to work 110% every single game until that last buzzer. I feel like that’s what happened. I feel like they slowed down a little bit, and we just kept it going.”

Toppin set a playoff career high with 10 rebounds. He fell two points short of his first postseason double-double.

In 11 playoff games this year, Toppin is averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game.

Toppin missed a wide-open dunk earlier in the game but finished two memorable slams in overtime.

• With 54 seconds to play, Toppin’s putback dunk after a missed 3 by Haliburton gave the Pacers a 134-33 lead.

“Just being in the right place at the right time,” Toppin said. “We know if we win the rebounding battle against the Knicks, we’ll be in a good position to win. So I just try to crash and grab every rebound.”

• With 15 seconds remaining, Toppin’s double-clutch dunk gave the Pacers a 138-135 lead. It was the last basket of the game for either team.

“I think we should have fouled,” Knicks guard Jalen Brunson said. “We just didn’t.”

Obi Toppin with the putback dunk off a missed 3 by Tyrese Haliburton, and the Pacers take the lead once more. pic.twitter.com/PsKq88PWdI — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 22, 2025