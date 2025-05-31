Track and Field: Butler boys win Division I regional track title

Emmert was one of several area runners who won multiple regional titles and moved on to the state meet next week at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus, as the Butler Boys team won the regional title thanks to its 1,600 relay team’s record-setting top finish in the final event.

“It was an emotional night,” Butler coach Jason Sutherland said. “When Jordan Gross false started in the 100 to start the night it was rough, but the way he came back and ran under adversity was crazy. He ran a great leg in the 4x20 relay – we have great individuals but we have a great team and these kids are brothers.”

They all certainly played their part, getting a win in the 1,600 relay to clinch the regional title in a time of 3:13.72.

In that race, Emmert held the Elks in fourth place to qualify for the state meet, getting the baton and holding on.

“It’s no secret I’m not a 400 guy,” Emmert said, still panting after receiving his third medal of the evening. “I knew I could cruise for 200. The steps keep getting louder, you know? But the season is on the line – not just for me but for three other guys on my team. The last 200 was a fight for my life. For our lives. I am as fit as anyone else in that last 200. I was just running for my life.”

Emmert did the same in winning the 1,600 handily and the 800 in times of 4:15.35 and 1:53.01.

But the 800 is a place where Butler did damage, taking second and third as Luke Campbell and Tayven Crump were close behind, piling up 14 points together.

Another spot the Aviators soared past the competition? The 400, when Levi Campbell (47.72) and Brayden Thaxton (47.86) took first and second to garner their team another 18 points.

It’s no surprise the 1,600 relay team broke the record from 1980, previously held by a team from Dayton Roth (3:13.72).

Another chapter was written in the rivalry between Fairmont’s Logan Wilkins and Wayne’s Keng Martin in the hurdles as each athlete brought home a win at the other’s expense.

But to hear them tell it, it’s all respect between the duo.

“He’s only a sophomore, so he’s got a high ceiling,” Wilkins said of Martin. “Keng got me good in the 110 hurdles at GWOC, but it’s hard to beat someone twice. It was time for me to come back and get him.”

Wilkins did that, besting Martin in the 110 hurdles in 13.72 seconds while Martin ran 13.80. But the 300 hurdles were a different story as Martin was the victor, setting a meet record in 36.62 seconds, taking down a record set by Colonel’s White’s James Scott in 1993.

“We’ve been going back and forth – that’s my guy,” Martin said. “It a lot of competition – we really push one another. Both of us have pushed each other to PRs and meet records.”

Asked if Martin wanted to face Wilkins in the prelims at state or save one last race for the finals, Martin smiled and said, “I want separate prelims and to face him in the finals.”

Wayne’s Jamier Averette-Brown also let his star shine brightly, winning the 100 and running phenomenal anchor legs in the 400 and 800 relays, both races Martin started for the Warriors.

Averette-Brown was dominant in the 100, running 10.61, but was somehow better in the 400 relay (40.97 seconds) and 800 relay (1:24.69), pulling away from the field down the stretch. He also qualified for state in the 200.

Martin, though, kicked off both races to give the Warriors a leg up.

“I had a family member tell me they wanted a sub 1:24,” Martin said. “So I got out and got a good lead for my team. My coaches and my family tell me to lead my team so in the 4x100 I ran a 9.9 split so I just got out there for them.”

Beavercreek’s Faith Brown was the star of the night on the girls side, winning the 100 hurdles (14.38 seconds) and 300 hurdles (42.59), as well as running a strong anchor leg in the 1,600 relay to close the night and help move her team onto the state meet.

“After the 4x200 I knew my teammates were disappointed,” Brown said. “So in the 4x400 I was counting on Maya to get us out strong, then Aysiah did a good job on her cut in, and Emma held her spot and got me the baton and I thought, ‘Well, I guess I got some running to do.’”

Brown immediately caught the runner in front of her, then walked down two more to put Beavercreek into fourth place and on to state.

She said her goal this week will be to hit a sub 43 in the 300 hurdles.

“I didn’t hit a hurdle this time, which was a new experience for me,” she said. “I was really locked in.”

Brown made it a point after winning the 300 hurdles to talk to each of her competitors, shaking their hands and congratulating them on a race well run.

“I think that’s just who I am,” Brown said. “Each of them are out their pushing me. I enjoy running against people I know. They make me the runner I am.”

The Centerville girls team won the 800 relay in a time of 1:39.64 and closed the night with a W in the 1,600 relay, posting a 3:52.96.

Beginning June 6, all these local competitors and more will be running for their lives once again, and maybe even running for a state title.