Triad announces 2025 Hall of Fame class

1973 baseball team: This was the first team in school history to win a regional championship and qualify for the state final four.

2013 football team: This was the first football team in school history to complete the regular season 10-0.

Tony Hook (1995 graduate): He was a second-team all-state performer in football in 1994 and an all-league standout in football, basketball and track.

Laurie Henry (1998): She was a second-team all-state selection in softball and basketball. She ranks third in school history in scoring (1,240 points).

Josh Hollar (1999): A first-team all-state selection in basketball in 1999, he ranks second in school history in scoring (1,473). He was also an all-conference football player.

Matt Bailey (2004): He’s the only athlete in Triad history to make an all-state team in three different sports (football, basketball, baseball and track and field).

Kelsey Funderburgh (2012): A second-team all-state selection in girls basketball and softball, she remains the school’s all-time leading scorer (1,631 points).

Shari Dixon (1988): She was a part of the softball coaching staff in 1992 when Triad won the state title, and in 1999, when it reached the state final four. She was the head coach for four trips to the state championship game (2006-2008 and 2015).

Rick Wilkins (1966): He was an assistant softball coach for 23 years.

Jack Stout: He started the Triad High School wrestling program in 1991 and he coached football for many years.